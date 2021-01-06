India announce playing XI for Sydney Test; Navdeep Saini to make his debut

BCCI announced India playing XI for the third Test against Australia.

Navdeep Saini all set to make his debut in Sydney.

Team India have announced their playing XI for the much-awaited third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21, starting from Thursday (January 7) at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground.

Speedster Navdeep Saini has been picked as a replacement for injured Umesh Yadav. Saini will be playing his debut Test to partner with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in the pace attack.

Siraj had impressed on his maiden Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), returning with five wickets. He will be looking to continue with the momentum in the third Test as well.

Apart from Saini, the newly-appointed Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma is also making his comeback from injury. Rohit shall open the innings in Sydney with young sensation Shubman Gill. Rohit has been included in the side in place of Mayank Agarwal, who struggled to score runs in the first two Tests.

NEWS – #TeamIndia announce Playing XI for the 3rd Test against Australia at the SCG. Navdeep Saini is all set to make his debut.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/lCZNGda8UD — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2021

Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane will continue to lead the side in Virat Kohli’s absence. Rahane will boost the Indian batting with the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who has been phenomenal in the first two Tests, will act as the lone specialist spinner at SCG.

The four-match series is currently levelled at 1-1 after India beat Australia by eight wickets in the second Test. The visitors will be looking to record another win in Sydney, where they haven’t registered a victory since 1978.

Here is India’s playing XI for 3rd Test:

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini.