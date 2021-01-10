Deepak Hooda accuses Krunal Pandya of abusing him; pulls out of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Deepak Hooda has accused Baroda captain Krunal Pandya of abusing him at the training session.

Hooda has left the team hotel and the bio-secure bubble in Vadodara.

India’s domestic season was hit by controversy even before it starts as Baroda vice-captain Deepak Hooda has written a scathing letter to the Baroda Cricket Association accusing skipper Krunal Pandya of using abusive language at him.

A ‘depressed’, ‘demoralised’, and ‘under pressure’ Hooda has pulled himself out of the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scheduled to begin on Sunday (January 10). In his letter, Hooda has accused Krunal of abusing him in front of his teammates during the practice session.

“I am playing cricket since last 11 years from Baroda Cricket Association. At present, I am selected for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. I am demoralised, depressed and under pressure. As from last some days and at least from the last couple of days, my team captain Mr Krunal Pandiya is using abusive language to me in front of my teammates and also other states teams who have come for participation at Reliance Stadium Vadodara,” Hooda wrote in the letter to his state board.

The 25-year-old mentioned that he was practising with the coach’s permission when Krunal started misbehaving with him.

“Today I was practising in nets and doing my preparation for tomorrow’s game with the permission of Head Coach Mr. Prabhkar. Then Krunal came in nets started misbehaving with me. I told him that I’m doing my preparation with the permission of head coach. He told me that ‘I’m the captain, who is the head coach? I am the overall of Baroda team. Then he stopped my practice showing his Dadagiri,” Hooda alleged.

“He is trying to pull me down all the time. He is threatening me how you will play for Baroda, I will see you. I have never seen such an unhealthy atmosphere in my cricketing career till date. I have represented at all levels of cricket from Baroda cricket Association only. Also, I’m playing IPL from last seven years. I have got a good record also in my cricketing career till date.

“I have played a lot of cricket with great international players and captains as well till date. But I never face such a bad behaviour given by a team captain. I’m a team man and I always keep my team above me… In view of above facts, I am unable to play and perform my best under circumstances where every time our Baroda team captain poking me and disturbing me in my preparation,” Hooda, who plays for Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL), added.

In the SMAT (T20) 2021, Baroda are placed in Elite Group C and are set to play their first match of the league stage on Sunday against Uttarakhand.