IPL 2021: Final dates of submitting the players retention list and closure of trading window revealed

The auction of IPL 2021 is likely to be held in second week of February.

All the eight franchises hold a players' purse of Rs 85 crore.

The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) last month decided that eight teams will continue to participate in IPL 2021.

All the franchises have been informed to submit the names of their retained players until January 21, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed on Thursday.

A virtual meeting took place between the IPL GC members and the team owners this week where all the crucial points for the upcoming IPL were discussed at length.

“We will have the players’ retention till January 21 and the trading window for the franchises closes on February 4,” Patel told PTI.

The mini-auction is likely to occur in mid-February, and it will set the ball rolling for the 14th season of the world’s biggest T20 league.

Rajasthan Royals have the maximum amount in their remaining purse 14.75 crores, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad (10.1 crores), Delhi Capitals (9 crores), Kolkata Knight Riders (8.5 crores) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (6.4 crores).

The 13th edition of the T20 extravaganza took place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to increased COVID-19 cases in India. Thus, BCCI can once again think of hosting the IPL in UAE as India is still not prepared to host the marquee tournament.

“The BCCI will wait for a month to see how the COVID-19 situation is in India before finalizing the schedule. Everyone wants it to be held in India but we still need to wait for some more time before taking a call,” a BCCI source close to the development was quoted as saying to India Today.