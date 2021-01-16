Full schedule for Abu Dhabi T10 League announced; tournament to begin from January 28

Abu Dhabi T10 League to start from January 28.

The tournament final will take place on February 6.

Before IPL takes fans on a roller-coaster journey in mid-year of 2021, the Abu Dhabi T10 shall provide the dose of entertainment. The T10 league is set to take place from January 28 to February 6. And now, the schedule of T10 tournament has been announced.

A total of 8 teams will fight out for the prestigious trophy, and they have been divided into two groups of four each.

Group A features Maratha Arabians, Northern Warriors, Bangla Tigers and Delhi Bulls. Simultaneously, the rest of the sides – Deccan Qalandars, Team Abu Dhabi, the Gladiators and Pune Devils, comprise the Group B.

Some of the top cricketers like Nicholas Pooran, Shoaib Malik, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Isuru Udana and Thisara Perera, among others, will entertain fans in the T10 league.

Maratha Arabians to face Northern Warriors in the tournament opener

Reigning champions Maratha will take on Warriors in the opening match of T10 league. Two more games shall take place on the same day featuring Devils vs Gladiators and Bulls vs Tigers.

Each team will play three matches in the league stage before playing against the teams from the other group in the Super League.

The players draft and team selection process completed on December 23 and franchise owners have successfully secured some of the top players of the fascinating game.

Here are the marquee players:

Chris Gayle (Team Abu Dhabi)

(Team Abu Dhabi) Shahid Afridi (Qalandars)

(Qalandars) Sunil Narine (Deccan Gladiators)

(Deccan Gladiators) Shoaib Malik (Maratha Arabians)

(Maratha Arabians) Thisara Perera (Pune Devils)

(Pune Devils) Nicholas Pooran (Northern Warriors)

(Northern Warriors) Dwayne Bravo (Delhi Bulls)

(Delhi Bulls) Isuru Udana (Bangla Tigers)

Here is the full schedule of ABU Dhabi T10 2021:

DAY 1

Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors

Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators

Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers

DAY 2

Pune Devils vs Qalandars

Maratha Arabians vs Delhi Bulls

Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi

DAY 3

Bangla Tigers vs Maratha Arabians

Team Abu Dhabi vs Qalandars

Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls

DAY4

Team Abu Dhabi vs Pune Devils

Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors

Qalandars vs Deccan Gladiators

The top two teams will play against each other in the Qualifier to book a place in the final, while the third and fourth-ranked teams will face each other in Eliminator 1.

Similarly, the runner-up in the Qualifier will meet the winner of Eliminator 1 in Eliminator 2 for a place in the final.