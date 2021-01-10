Here’s the money left in the purse of eight franchises for IPL 2021 Auction

BCCI released player retention guidelines for IPL 2021.

IPL governing council have asked all franchises to submit the list of retained squad by January 20.

The countdown concerning the auctions of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has started as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released player retention guidelines for the fourteenth season.

The franchises are expected to release a few players to expand their respective purse balance in the coming days as IPL 2021 will have a mini-auction. However, this might bring relief to sides like Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) who have more-or-less settled squads.

As per some media reports, IPL governing council have asked all franchises to release the list of their retained squad by January 20.

A total of INR 85 crore is the purse for all franchises. On that note, let’s have a look at the balance of each franchise:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Purse balance Rs 10.1 crore

The number 3 of 2020 IPL points table, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have a balance of INR 10.1 crore, and they would be looking forward to utilising it in the best way possible.

Kings XI Punjab: Purse balance Rs 16.5 crore

KL Rahul has captained Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the 2020 season and is expected to lead again. KXIP have a balance of INR 16.5 crore. KXIP finished at sixth in 13th edition.

Chennai Super Kings: Purse balance Rs 0.15 crore

The MS Dhoni-led side had experienced the worst outing when they played the 2020 season in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). CSK finished at seventh, and for the first time in their history, they failed to qualify for the playoffs. They have 0.15 crore balance and shall look forward to using it in the best manner.

Mumbai Indians: Purse balance Rs 1.95 crore

Mumbai Indians (MI) finished the 2020 edition as winners and grabbed their fifth IPL title. They have a relatively balanced side. MI have a purse of INR 1.95 crore for the 14th season

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Purse balance Rs 6.4 crore

The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had a pretty good season in UAE. After a long wait, they qualified in the playoffs. RCB have INR 6.4 crore and shall be looking to use it by adding their domestic strength.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Purse balance Rs 8.5 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have a balance of INR 8.5 crore. In the 2020 season, the captaincy of Dinesh Karthik was handed over to Eoin Morgan. Their bowling did impress in the previous edition, but KKR need to improve their batting.

Rajasthan Royals: Purse balance Rs. 14.75 crore

Rajasthan Royals (RR) had the worst outing in IPL 2020. They finished at the bottom place and would be looking to do quite a few changes ahead of the 2021 edition. They have a balance of INR 14.75 crore.

Delhi Capitals: Purse balance Rs 9 crore

The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals (DC) enjoyed a tremendous outing in IPL 2020. DC entered their first-ever finals where they lost to MI. DC have INR 9 crore as purse balance for the upcoming auctions.