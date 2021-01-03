“I want India to win the series”: Shoaib Akhtar on ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Shoaib Akhtar hailed Ajinkya Rahane for his superb captaincy.

Akhtar wished to see India retaining Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Team India made a sensational comeback in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) after defeating Australia by eight wickets. In the absence of Virat Kohli, stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane led from the front and scored a tremendous century in the Boxing Day contest.

The fans are expecting another cracker of a game in the third Test which starts from January 7 at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Even former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar feels a positive performance by India in the upcoming fixtures as he is confident that Rahane and Co. would retain Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Speaking to Sports Today, the fast bowler said: “I was telling a few friends in Delhi that India are going to beat the hell out of Australia. I told them that if the batting performs, if the middle order performs, then India have a fair amount of chance to win this series. They said I was hyping up a bit too much.”

“I want to see this series full of clashes. I want India to win the series because they have made a great comeback. And they have shown a lot of character and great courage. Ajinkya Rahane hundred is just the turnaround,” Akhtar added.

Akhtar lauded Rahane for his excellent leadership

Akhtar also spoke about how the Indian cricket team showed tough character after suffering an embarrassing defeat in the 4-match series opener at the Adelaide Oval.

The ‘Rawalpindi Express’ heaped praises on Rahane for leading India tremendously in the MCG Test. Akhtar opined that Rahane’s calmness is his biggest strength.

“You know, characters are exhibited in crisis. The exhibition of character from the Indian team is tremendous. I think this guy is so quiet and so calm. Ajinkya Rahane doesn’t shout or do nasty things on the field; he just stays quiet and does his thing, which is the cool captaincy. Under his leadership, the guys suddenly performed,” Akhtar added further.