‘I was like, this is unreal man’: Ravichandran Ashwin reminisces Shubman Gill’s optimistic words in MCG Test

Ravichandran Ashwin praised Shubman Gill for his positive approach in debut Test.

Gill played his maiden Test against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Shubman Gill began his Test career on a high note. He was part of the Indian team which showed ultimate character and defeated Australia in their backyard against all odds. He showed supreme determination and composure while facing Aussies’ lethal attack featuring the likes of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

No wonder, after the end of Border-Gavaskar series, Gill became one of the most-talked-about batsmen. He amassed 259 runs in 3 Tests at an impressive average of 51.80. His remarkable knock of 91 runs in the Brisbane Test set up India’s chase on the final day at the Gabba.

Gill impressed not only fans and experts of the game but also his teammates along with support staff. In a chat with India batting coach Vikram Rathour, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube channel recalled an event concerning Gill from the Melbourne Test which left him impressed. It was his debut Test, and he displayed his talent after scoring 45 runs in the first innings.

During the 2nd essay, India were in a strong position as Australia were losing quick wickets, and were failing to set up a big target for the visiting side. Ashwin remembered how Gill came up and told him to wrap things quickly so that he could score the winning runs in 5 overs.

“I am a big fan of Shubman Gill’s batting. Even in the Melbourne Test, this is an incident I wanted to share. We were bowling, and the wicket got flat. We were bowling to Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and they were showing resistance,” said Ashwin.

“And Cameron Green was caught at square leg off a pull, and Shubman came running to me and said, “Ash bhai, Jaldi khatam kar do yaar! 40-50 runs hoga toh mein paanch over mein khatam karoonga! (Please wrap up quickly. If it’s 40-50 runs to chase, I will do it in five overs!). I was like, ‘wow, this is unreal man’. We have a debutant who is walking up to say ‘khatam karo, finish it’ and I will finish in five overs and that too in a Test match,” he added.