ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retain top two spots among batsmen

ICC has released the latest ODI rankings.

Paul Stirling and Mehidy Hasan are the major gainers in the rankings.

After the completion of the ODI series between Bangladesh and West Indies and another ODI leg between Afghanistan and Ireland, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the latest ODI rankings on Wednesday (January 27).

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma have retained their number one and two positions respectively in ODI batsmen rankings.

Kohli, who had smashed 89 and 63 against Australia in his last two ODI appearances, has gained 870 points to his credit in order to keep the No.1 slot.

On the other hand, Rohit remained at the second spot, despite not playing any ODI fixture since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The Mumbaikar is five points ahead of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam who has 837 points to his name.

In fact, all the top-10 batsmen have retained their respective positions. Senior New Zealand player Ross Taylor is at the fourth spot with 818 points, followed by Australia skipper Aaron Finch with 791 points.

When it comes to major gainers, Ireland all-rounder Paul Stirling has jumped eight slots to reach 20th place. Stirling finished the 3-match ODI series against Afghanistan with 285 runs to his name, including centuries in the second and third game.

Ireland opener Paul Stirling moves up eight spots to join Glenn Maxwell at No.20 in the latest ICC Men's ODI Rankings for batting.

Apart from Stirling, Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz has also recorded notable gains in the rankings. He performed brilliantly against West Indies in the three-match ODI leg, bagging seven wickets including a 4-wicket haul in the second match. Mehidy has advanced nine spots to acquire the fourth position.

Mehidy’s countryman and left-arm fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman’s six wickets have progressed him from 19th to 8th.

Black Caps pacer Trent Boult, Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman and India paceman Jasprit Bumrah have successfully retained their respective top-3 spots in the bowlers’ rankings.

↗️ Mehidy Hasan storms into top five

↗️ Mustafizur Rahman enters top 10

Mehidy Hasan storms into top five
Mustafizur Rahman enters top 10
Shakib Al Hasan moves up 15 spots Bangladesh bowlers sizzle in the latest ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings!

Afghanistan superstar Rashid Khan has advanced one place among all-rounder to occupy the sixth position. Collin de Grandhomme and Ravindra Jadeja have lost one slot each to grasp seven and eighth spot in the rankings.