ICC reacts after T Natarajan shares a ‘proud moment’ of donning Test jersey

T Natarajan wore the white jersey for the first time ahead of Sydney Test.

Natarajan was added to India squad as a replacement for injured Umesh Yadav.

Left-arm fast bowler Thangarasu Natarajan has come a long way to prove his mettle in the cricketing world.

He took the 2017 IPL auctions by storm after being bought for INR 3 crore by Kings XI Punjab, and since then there has been no turning back for the Tamil Nadu bowler.

His exploits for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020 earned him a national call-up as he was picked in India’s playing XI for the ODI and T20I series against Australia.

Owing to his brilliant performances in the limited-over cricket and a bit of luck (injury to other players in the squad), Natarajan has now been included in the Test squad for the remaining two games of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The 29-year-old has replaced Umesh Yadav, who suffered a calf injury in his left leg during the Boxing Day Test, for the upcoming matches in Sydney and Brisbane.

Ahead of the third Test at the SCG, Natarajan took to Twitter and shared his excitement with fans.

“A proud moment to wear the white jersey. Ready for the next set of challenges. #TeamIndia

@BCCI,” Nattu captioned his post.

A proud moment to wear the white jersey 🇮🇳 Ready for the next set of challenges 👍🏽#TeamIndia @BCCI pic.twitter.com/TInWJ9rYpU — Natarajan (@Natarajan_91) January 5, 2021

Like several fans of the ‘new yorker king’, the apex cricketing body – International Cricket Council (ICC) – also posted a heartfelt comment on Natarajan’s photo in the white jersey.

“The fairytale continues,” tweeted ICC.