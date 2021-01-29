ICC trolls Pakistan’s Hasan Ali after him being cleaned up by Kagiso Rabada

ICC made fun of Hasan Ali after the latter got dismissed in the Karachi Test.

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada removed Hasan on 21 runs.

Playing his first international game since the 2019 World Cup, Pakistan’s Hasan Ali didn’t have an impressive outing in the ongoing first Test against South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Hasan only managed to get one wicket in 14 overs in South Africa’s first innings. However, he did compensate that with a handy knock, scoring a crucial 21 off 33 before his side got bundled out for 378 in their first innings.

Hasan smashed two boundaries and looked to score more runs, but he was outdone by Kagiso Rabada in the 109th over. The 26-year-old tried to whack a delivery to clear mid-wicket but missed the ball completely, and the red-leather went on to crash into the top of middle stump. It was Rabada’s 200th wicket in the longest format.

Many fans lauded Hasan for his crucial 21 towards the end of Pakistan’s first innings. However, the official Twitter handle of International Cricket Council (ICC) hilariously trolled the Central Punjab player in a social media post.

ICC uploaded two photos of Hasan. In the first pic, it looks like Hasan has successfully played a pull shot while the second pic displays his stumps getting shattered.

Your profile picture vs the full picture 😄#PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/jMw1niI0co — ICC (@ICC) January 28, 2021

Hasan was dropped after his poor form in 2019, and he also lost his national contract. Then he returned to the domestic circuit and performed outstandingly well. He scalped 43 wickets in the season, which helped him make a comeback into the Test side.

Coming to the game, South Africa were bundled out for 220 in the first innings and in reply Pakistan posted 378 in their first essay. Fawad Alam’s century and late contributions from tailenders helped hosts get a crucial lead of 158 runs.

When it comes to the second innings, the Quinton de Kock-led team have been bundled out for 245, giving a target of 88 runs. Aiden Markram (74), Rassie van der Dussen (64), and Temba Bavuma (40) made major contributions for the visitors.