‘Indi absolutely loves it’: David Warner’s daughter elated after getting Virat Kohli’s playing jersey

David Warner shared a picture of his little daughter posing with Virat Kohli's gift.

Indi Rae is a big fan of Kohli.

Team India captain Virat Kohli has once again won millions of hearts, this time, by his sweet gesture for Australian opener David Warner’s little daughter Indi Rae.

Kohli, who went on paternity leave after playing the first Test against Australia, handed over Warner one of his playing jerseys after the match.

Despite losing the recently-concluded four-match Test series, Warner on Saturday revealed that his daughter is happy after receiving a gift from her favourite player.

On photo and video sharing app Instagram, Warner uploaded a picture of his four-year-old daughter Indi wearing Virat’s jersey. “I know we lost the series but we have one very happy girl here!! Thanks, Virat Kohli for your playing jersey, Indi absolutely loves it. Besides daddy and Aaron Finch, she loves VK,” the Aussie captioned his post.

Earlier, David’s wife Candice had revealed that their middle child is a Kohli fan and imitates the batting style of Team India skipper whenever she plays cricket at home.

“We do play a little bit of backyard cricket. The funny thing is my girls, sometimes they wanna be dad, sometimes they wanna be Finchy (Aaron Finch) but my middle child, she wants to be Virat Kohli. And I am not even joking, her favourite player is Virat Kohli. She is the rebel,” Candice told the Triple M Sydney radio station.

In Virat’s absence, Ajinkya Rahane-led Team India bounced back to beat Australia 2-1 in the four-match Test series. Courtesy a historic win at The Gabba, the visitors retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Warner missed the first two Tests due to groin injury and failed to score in the remaining two games.