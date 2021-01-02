Indian fan wins hearts by paying a retaurant bill for Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill & Navdeep Saini

A fan pays the restaurant bill of Indian cricket superstars in Melbourne.

India are supposed to meet Australia in the third Test in Sydney starting from January 7.

There is no doubt that the Indian cricket team has a mass fan following across the globe as their players are enormously popular. Stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and others enjoy a god-like status in the country.

Every time Team India plays a match at home or abroad, the fans come in large numbers to support their players. Following the bandwagon, one Indian cricket fan showed his appreciation in a completely different way which is winning the internet.

In a series of tweets that have now gone viral, an Indian resident in Melbourne revealed how he paid the bill of the Indian cricket team players at a restaurant. On Monday, Team India’s star cricketers Rohit, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Navdeep Saini were spotted having lunch at a Melbourne restaurant.

A fan named Navaldeep Singh came up with this amazing gesture and shared a video and some photos on Twitter, including the bill’s photo worth AUD 118, which is close to Rs 6683.

“They are not aware, but i have paid there table bill 🙂 . Least i can do for my superstars,” wrote the fan while sharing the photo of a bill on Twitter.

Pant thanked the fan’s wife for the gesture

The Indian cricket team players were overwhelmed when they found out about this. Rohit told the fan that he must take back the money, however, the Melbourne resident denied.

“When they got know that i have paid the bill… Rohit Sharma said bhaji pese lelo yaar acha nai lagta (Take the money, brother. It doesn’t look nice)… I said no sir it’s on me. Pant hugged me and said photo tabhi hogi jab pese loge wapis (A photo with you is possible only if you take the money). I said no bro not happening. Finally sabane photo khichwai 🙂 mja aa gya yaar,” the fan revealed.

Before leaving the place, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Pant thanked the fan’s wife in his typical humorous style.

“Pant to my wife before leaving – Thank you bhabhi ji for the lunch,” the fan tweeted.