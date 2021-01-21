IPL 2021: Complete list of players released by eight franchises, slots remaining for the mini-auction

All eight franchises have shared the list of their released players ahead of IPL 2021 auction.

Rajasthan Royals let go of star player Steve Smith.

On Wednesday (January 20), the social media was flooded with the news of players being released by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises ahead of the auction for the 2021 edition. Many big names were shown the exit door which attracted mixed reactions from several fans across the world.

Various franchises released some big fishes like Steve Smith, Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Umesh Yadav, Jason Roy, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell McClenaghan in order to create more balance in their purse.

Today, let’s have a look at the full list of players released ahead of the fourteenth season of IPL:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Players released – Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Monu Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson (retired).

Slots remaining – 7 (1 overseas, 6 Indians)

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Players released – Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy.

Slots remaining – 8 (3 overseas, 5 Indians)

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)

Players released – Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Tajinder Singh.

Slots remaining – 9 (5 overseas, 4 Indians)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Players released – Tom Banton, Chris Green, Nikhil Naik, Siddharth M and Siddhesh Lad.

Slots remaining – 7 (1 overseas, 6 Indians)

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Players released – Lasith Malinga(retired), Mitch McClenaghan, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Prince Balwant Rai, Digvijay Deshmukh.

Slots remaining – 7 (4 overseas, 3 Indians)

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Players released – Steve Smith, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Anirudha Joshi, Shashank Singh.

Slots remaining – 8 (3 overseas, 5 Indians)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Players released – Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel and Umesh Yadav.

Slots remaining – 11 (3 overseas, 8 Indians)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Players released – Sanjay Yadav, B Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Yarra Prithviraj.

Slots remaining – 3 (1 overseas, 2 Indians).