IPL 2021: Jason Roy, Alex Carey among 6 players released by Delhi Capitals (DC)

Delhi Capitals have released Jason Roy ahead of IPL 2021 auctions.

DC have retained as many as 19 players.

On Wednesday, Delhi Capitals (DC) revealed a list of retained and released players ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction which shall take place next month.

DC have released six players from their squad, which includes four foreigners and two Indians. Some big names like Jason Roy, Alex Carey have been released along with Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mohit Sharma and Tushar Deshpande.

With Carey’s absence, DC have only one wicketkeeper – Rishabh Pant – reserved in their side.

The Delhi-based franchise has retained a total of 19 players which includes six overseas stars. Shreyas Iyer will continue to lead the side in the upcoming season.

Released players: Alex Carey, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Sharma, Jason Roy

Retained players: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Daniels Sams, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey, Chris Woakes.

Purse Remaining: INR 12.8 crore

Slots Remaining: 6 (two overseas, four Indians).