IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) release 5 players including Tom Banton and Chris Green

KKR have released young English batsman Tom Banton from the squad.

Senior cricketer Dinesh Karthik has been retained by the franchise.

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have released five players.

The likes of Tom Banton and Chris Green have been let go among the overseas players’ category. When it comes to Indian players, Maniraman Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad have been released.

The two-time champions have retained a 17-member squad including star players like Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and Lockie Ferguson.

Here’s the full list of players released and retained by Kolkata Knight Riders:

Released: M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, Chris Green, Tom Banton

Retained: Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (c), Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Tim Seifert

Purse Remaining: INR 10.85 cr.

Slots Remaining: 7 (1 overseas and 6 Indians)