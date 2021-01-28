IPL 2021: Nagaland’s 16-year-old spinner Khrievitso Kense invited to Mumbai Indians for trails

Khrievitso Kense was spotted by a Mumbai Indians' official at the SMAT match.

Reigning champions Mumbai Indians have invited 16-year-old spinner from Nagaland, Khrievitso Kense, for the trials ahead of the 2021 IPL auction. If the youngster manages to impress the MI team management, he might become the first cricketer from North East to feature in the world’s biggest T20 tournament.

Kense made his domestic debut in the league stage of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). He played four matches for Nagaland and took seven wickets an average of 12.00. He produced his best figures against Mizoram – 3/16.

Speaking to Eastern Mirror, the leg-spinner revealed that a senior official from MI camp called him after watching a SMAT match. The Rohit Sharma-led side do need a backup spinner for Rahul Chahar and Kense will have bright chances to get a bid in the IPL auction.

MI team owners will come into the auction with a purse of INR 15.35 crore. They have seven slots to fill including four overseas players. After releasing Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, James Pattinson and Nathan Coulter-Nile, the Mumbai-based franchise will eye to pick atleast two overseas fast bowlers as a backup to Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, who was instrumental in guiding MI to their record fifth IPL title.

Bumrah scalped 27 wickets while Boult finished IPL 2020 with 25 scalps.

The 2021 IPL auction will take place on February 18 in Chennai.