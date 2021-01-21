IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) trade in Daniel Sams and Harshal Patel from Delhi Capitals

Sams and Patel were a part of Delhi Capitals squad last year.

RCB have retained just 12 players from their IPL 2020 squad.

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have announced that Daniel Sams and Harshal Patel will now be playing from their side.

Sams and Patel were a part of Delhi Capitals (DC) squad last year, but after a successful trade on Wednesday, the duo went to RCB.

According to an ESPNCricinfo report, both players have been traded for an all-cash deal.

The Virat Kohli-led RCB had qualified for the playoffs in IPL 2020, but the side lost to David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the second eliminator.

RCB have made it to the finals thrice but they didn’t win the IPL title even once.

Retained Royal Challengers They are back! Introducing the 1️⃣2️⃣ Royal Challengers who will be donning the RCB Red and Gold to #PlayBold again in 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣. 🌟 #WeAreChallengers #IPLRetention #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/3p9qAJGAsK — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 20, 2021

Retained players: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Josh Philippe, Kane Richardson, Pawan Deshpande.

Released players: Aaron Finch, Gurkeerat Mann, Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel, Isuru Udana, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi.