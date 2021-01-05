Moeen Ali to self-isolate for 10 days after being tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka

Moeen Ali has been tested positive for COVID-19.

England will play a two-match Test series against hosts Sri Lanka this month.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali was tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Sri Lanka. Ali will now undergo a period of 10-days self-isolation, in line with the Sri Lankan government’s quarantine protocols.

Chris Woakes has been deemed as a possible close contact, and he will also observe a period of self-isolation and further testing.

The England team is scheduled to have their first training session on Wednesday. Sri Lanka and England will play 2 Tests in Galle, starting January 14 and 22.

Joe Root and his men will depart for India following their two-match Test series in Sri Lanka. The four-match India vs England Test series will be played from February 5 to March 8 in Chennai and Ahmedabad.

After the red-ball leg, both teams will compete in five T20Is and 3 ODIs in Ahmedabad and Pune, respectively.

England squad for Sri Lanka Tests:

Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.