NZ vs PAK: WATCH – Kyle Jamieson wins hearts by giving an autograph on a bald man’s head

Kyle Jamieson impressed everyone with a heartfelt gesture towards a fan.

Jamieson has demolished the batting unit of Pakistan in the ongoing second Test.

New Zealand paceman Kyle Jamieson has impressed one and all with his remarkable bowling in the second Test against Pakistan at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

The Kiwi pacer was unplayable throughout the match. On Day 1, he took a five-wicket haul for 69 to restrict the visitors at 297 in their first innings.

Not only with his extremely good bowling, but Jamieson also grabbed attention with his humble behaviour with a fan who came to support the Black Caps.

It all happened during the first day’s play for the final Test when the tall fast bowler signed a bald man’s head. The supporter was happy with the gesture as he seemed to pump his fists in joy.

Here is the video:

Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls won't be the only people with everlasting memories from this second Test ✍🏽 Tune in live #NZvPAK #InsideEdge ⭕️🏏 pic.twitter.com/EIIOtVlpVi — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) January 5, 2021

Jamieson’s second fifer takes Black Caps to victory

Jamieson continued from where he left when Pakistan came to bat in their second innings. The speedster picked up his second five-wicket haul of the match and took his side to yet another massive win over Pakistan.

Jamieson had already taken Shan Masood‘s wicket at the end of third day’s play as Pakistan finished at 8/1. When the tourists resumed the fourth day, Trent Boult provided the first breakthrough when he sent back nightwatchman Mohammad Abbas for 3 in the fifth over.

It was then all about Jamieson, who removed Abid Ali for 26 followed by the dismissal of Haris Sohail for 15. The Kiwi paceman removed heroes of the first innings Azhar Ali (37) and stand-in skipper Mohammad Rizwan (10).

Faheem Ashraf, who showed some fightback with 28 off 65, became another victim of Jamieson as the bowler claimed his sixth wicket. With five scalps in the first innings and six in the second, Jamieson also became the first bowler to complete a 10 wicket-haul in a Test at Hagley Oval.

After 81.4 overs on Day 4, Pakistan were bundled out on 186, losing the second Test by an innings and 176 runs.