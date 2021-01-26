PAK vs SA: WATCH – Kagiso Rabada sends Abid Ali’s off-stump for a walk in the Karachi Test

Kagiso Rabada removed Abid Ali with a peach of a delivery in Karachi Test.

Dean Elgar scored his 16th half-ton on Day 1 of the first Test.

South Africa pace sensation Kagiso Rabada exhibited his ‘A-Game’ on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test against Pakistan at the iconic National Stadium in Karachi.

Rabada picked up two wickets for just eight runs in six overs as the visitors reduced Pakistan to 33/4 after the end of day’s play. The right-armer sent back both the openers, Abid Ali (4) and Imran Butt (9) cheaply.

Rabada bowled a peach of a delivery to remove Abid in the fifth over of Pakistan’s first innings. The 25-year-old bowled a short of a good length delivery that nipped back sharply and shattered Abid’s defence, sending his off-stump for a walk.

Here is the video:

Pakistan restrict South Africa at 220

After cleaning up Abid, Rabada dismissed Imran to pick up his 199th wicket. Now, he is just one scalp away to become the eighth South African bowler to complete 200 wickets in the longest format.

At the close of play, Azhar Ali and Fawad Alam were unbeaten on five each. The hosts are trailing by 187 runs with six wickets in hand.

Earlier, opener Dean Elgar top-scored for the tourists with 58 from 106 deliveries. Apart from Elgar, George Linde (35) and Rabada (21 not out) made valuable contributions as South Africa posted 220 on the board.

Elgar scored his 16th half-century in Test cricket with the help of nine boundaries before Nauman Ali sent him back to the pavilion.

For the home team, leg-spinner Yasir Shah bagged three wickets for 54 runs in 22 overs with six maidens. Apart from Shah, Shaheen Afridi and Nauman picked up two wickets each. Hasan Ali, who is playing in the national team after a long break, also earned one wicket.