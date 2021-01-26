Twitter reactions: Late wickets hurt Babar Azam’s Pakistan on Day 1 of Karachi Test

South Africa make a comeback in the Karachi Test (Image Source: Twitter)

  • Dean Elgar scored a gritty half-century on Day 1 of Karachi Test.

  • Pakistan have lost four wickets in the late session.

A thrilling day at the National Stadium in Karachi came to an end after Pakistan and South Africa locked horns in the first Test of the two-match series.

The visitors opted to bat first, but the decision went horribly wrong as Pakistan bowling attack skittled out South Africa inside the first hour of the final session. The Proteas only managed to post 220 on the board, thanks to a half-century from Dean Elgar (58).

The left-handed opener outdid himself through a poor shot selection. He tried to drive Nauman Ali away from his body but ended up giving a straightforward catch in the first slip.

An hour-long partnership between George Linde (35) and Temba Bavuma (17) gave some hope to the tourists. However, minutes before tea, Bavuma found himself calling for a suicidal extra run, and got out.

In the later period, a crucial 25-run partnership between Lungi Ngidi (8) and Kagiso Rabada (21) helped the Quinton de Kock-led side to go past 200.

Yasir Shah picked up three wickets for 54 in 22 overs for the home side while Shaheen Afridi and Nauman bagged two scalps each. Hasan Ali also earned one wicket.

In reply, Pakistan were expected to bat well as their bowlers had put them in a commanding position. But that didn’t happen, the Babar Azam and Co. lost four wickets in just 18 overs before the umpires declared stumps.

Pacer Kagiso Rabada provided the initial breakthroughs by dismissing both the openers, Abid Ali (4) and Imran Butt (9) inside seven overs.

As if this want enough, Keshav Maharaj got the big fish when he removed Azam in the 16th over. Speedster Anrich Nortje joined the party in the very next over by cleaning up night-watchman Afridi and reducing Pakistan to 27/4.

At the end of days play, Pakistan have reached 33/4 with Azhar Ali (5 no) and Fawad Alam (4 no) at the crease.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

https://twitter.com/aliraza_vlog/status/1354051405238198273

