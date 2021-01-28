PAK vs SA – WATCH: Kagiso Rabada uproots Hasan Ali’s middle-stump to complete 200 Test wickets

Kagiso Rabada reached the 200-wicket milestone after he cleaned up Hasan Ali.

Rabada is the fourth youngest cricketer to achieve the landmark.

South African speedster Kagiso Rabada completed his 200 Test scalps on Thursday. The right-arm pacer achieved the milestone in the ongoing first Test against Pakistan at Karachi’s National Stadium.

Rabada reached the milestone in his first over of the day after he cleaned up Pakistan all-rounder Hasan Ali for 21. The 25-year-old, playing his 44th Test, is now the youngest South African to complete 200 Test wickets.

Rabada (3/70) bowled well as South Africa bundled out Pakistan for 378 in their first innings.

Earlier, South Africa managed to put just 220 runs on the board in 69.2 overs.

Rabada is now the eighth Proteas pacer to claim 200 wickets in Test cricket. He achieved the landmark after former SA bowlers like Allan Donald, Shaun Pollock, Makhaya Ntini, Dale Steyn, Jacques Kallis, Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander.

In the second innings, South Africa have lost one wicket for 130 runs at the moment.

