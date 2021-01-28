PAK vs SA – WATCH: Mohammed Rizwan takes a spectacular catch to dismiss Dean Elgar on Day 3 of Karachi Test

Mohammad Rizwan pulled off a stunning catch to earn Pakistan's first wicket on Day 3.

Rizwan was alert enough to grab a quick-reflex acrobatic catch.

On Day 3 of the first Test against South Africa in Karachi, Pakistan vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan grabbed a spectacular diving catch to dismiss the Proteas opening batsman Dean Elgar.

It all happened during the 17th over of South Africa’s second innings that was bowled by Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah. The visitors’ scorecard read 48/0 and the hosts needed something special to make a comeback in the game and that is what Rizwan exactly did for his side. On the very first delivery, Elgar tried to play a sweep shot from outside the off-stump. However, he only managed to get a bottom-edge which popped up in the air after hitting his pads. An alert Rizwan soon dived forward and ended up completing a brilliant catch.

Here’s the video:

Earlier, Pakistan managed to get a 158-run first-innings lead in reply to South Africa’s 220 riding on an outstanding century by Fawad Alam (109) and half-centuries from Azhar Ali (51) and Faheem Ashraf (64).

At the close of play, now South Africa were 187/4 with a lead of 29 runs. All eyes will be on their captain Quinton de Kock and other remaining batsmen as the visitors look to post a challenging total on the board when they resume their second innings on Day 4.