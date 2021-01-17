S Sreesanth wins the internet with his warm gesture after being criticised for sledging Yashashvi Jaiswal

Sreesanth comes up with a heartfelt message after being called out for sledging Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Sreesanth is making a comeback in competitive cricket after seven years.

Veteran India pacer S Sreesanth who is back on the cricket field after nearly eight years, showed his vintage touch when he came to bowl in the Kerala vs Mumbai clash of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2021 on Wednesday (January 13).

During the Mumbai innings, Sreesanth was caught staring and sledging young batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal. However, soon Yashasvi gave it back by smashing two sixes and a four in the over. Fans on social media had a mixed response regarding the sledging episode.

A Twitter user even criticised Sreesanth and called out the pacer by stating: “Someone tell @sreesanth36 a long run-up & sledging doesn’t make anyone a world-class fast bowler. But getting hammered after you sledge makes it clear you’re more bluster than a bowler.”

A few minutes later, Sreesanth responded and came up with a heartfelt message for the user. The Kerala pacer thanked the Twitterati for the information and said he always wants to give the best when he comes to bowl.

Sreesanth also heaped praises on Yashasvi for taking him on in the over. The 37-year-old said Yashasvi is a good player and his pick up shots are great.

“Thnks a lot for the information..really appreciate,u took time out to write this. I always give the very best to every delivery, and that was some great pick up shots nd he is a very good nd he is gonna keep getting better, proud of the way he plays nd may god bless him nd family,” tweeted Sreesanth

Sreesanth has had a mixed outing so far in SMAT 2021. He began the season with a tidy spell of 4-0-29-1 against Puducherry in Kerala’s first game. Then in the next match against Mumbai, Sreesanth went wicketless leaked 47 runs.

In the third game against Delhi, the right-handed bowler picked up two wickets and finished with figures of 4-0-46-2. His removed Shikhar Dhawan and Nitish Rana. In the fourth match against Andhra, Sreesanth bagged one wicket in 3 overs and conceded 25 runs.