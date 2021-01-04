SA vs SL: Fans troll broadcaster SuperSport after they compare Rassie van der Dussen with Sachin Tendulkar

Rassie van der Dussen, Sachin Tendulkar (Image Source: Twitter)

  • South Africa broadcaster came up with a strange comparison involving Dussen and Tendulkar.

  • Fans mercilessly trolled the broadcaster for drawing a bizarre comparison.

The comparisons between players in cricket is not an odd thing. From fans to experts, cricket has always seen people drawing evaluations between players in order to assess who is the best in the business.

From Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan’s battle to the comparison between Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, the legends had gone through several assessments.

The similar pattern continues in modern-day cricket as well, and two players who are always on the radar are India skipper Virat Kohli and former Australia captain Steve Smith. The pair have been compared with each other numerous times. Some term Kohli as the greatest batsman of the current time, while some rate Smith as the top-of-the-line strokemaker.

More often than not, cricketers belonging to the same era gets compared. However, on Sunday, the official broadcaster of the ongoing two-match Test series between South Africa and Sri Lanka came up with perhaps the weirdest comparison and were expectedly trolled by the fans.

The broadcaster SuperSport compared Proteas batsman Rassie van der Dussen with India legend Tendulkar. The broadcaster highlighted record of van der Dussen as well as of Tendulkar after their first 6 Tests.

Van der Dussen is playing his sixth Test, and so far he has scored 289 runs with the help of three fifties. On the other hand, Tendulkar has scored 15,921 runs in 200 Tests with 51 centuries and 68 half-tons. No wonder, after seeing the comparison, the fans were not at all impressed as they hammered the broadcaster.

Here is how fans reacted:

