SA vs SL: Fans troll broadcaster SuperSport after they compare Rassie van der Dussen with Sachin Tendulkar

South Africa broadcaster came up with a strange comparison involving Dussen and Tendulkar.

Fans mercilessly trolled the broadcaster for drawing a bizarre comparison.

The comparisons between players in cricket is not an odd thing. From fans to experts, cricket has always seen people drawing evaluations between players in order to assess who is the best in the business.

From Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan’s battle to the comparison between Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, the legends had gone through several assessments.

The similar pattern continues in modern-day cricket as well, and two players who are always on the radar are India skipper Virat Kohli and former Australia captain Steve Smith. The pair have been compared with each other numerous times. Some term Kohli as the greatest batsman of the current time, while some rate Smith as the top-of-the-line strokemaker.

More often than not, cricketers belonging to the same era gets compared. However, on Sunday, the official broadcaster of the ongoing two-match Test series between South Africa and Sri Lanka came up with perhaps the weirdest comparison and were expectedly trolled by the fans.

The broadcaster SuperSport compared Proteas batsman Rassie van der Dussen with India legend Tendulkar. The broadcaster highlighted record of van der Dussen as well as of Tendulkar after their first 6 Tests.

SuperSport comparing first 6 matches of Dussen and Sachin Tendulkar. pic.twitter.com/yUASHpNhcQ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 3, 2021

Van der Dussen is playing his sixth Test, and so far he has scored 289 runs with the help of three fifties. On the other hand, Tendulkar has scored 15,921 runs in 200 Tests with 51 centuries and 68 half-tons. No wonder, after seeing the comparison, the fans were not at all impressed as they hammered the broadcaster.

Here is how fans reacted:

Van der Dussen getting comparisons to Tendulkar and Kalis regarding his and their first 6 tests … 🤨😳 ja, no, well, fine …#SAvSL — Morgan Bolton (@FreemanZAR) January 3, 2021

Me and Sachin had the same batting average after 0 matches. 🤩 https://t.co/AT6DiiGWfl — Manya (@CSKian716) January 4, 2021

Hadd h yaar 🙈🙈🙈 https://t.co/diKAIIhDk4 — Dinesh Bijarnia (@DineshBijarni17) January 4, 2021

When you read statistics a lot, but didn't saw cricket in the '90 – '00 s. 😬 https://t.co/26hDCG18la — Uttaran Das (@das_uttaran) January 3, 2021

They are high or smthing lyk dat!!? https://t.co/5Yh9PP0xDt — P@r@G (@im_parag14) January 3, 2021

Shaw clearly ahead of those 2, averaging healthy 42 after 5 tests. https://t.co/c04nSEC1Ym — Ha🏃🏻‍♂️ (@stanRO45) January 3, 2021

I just want to know what SuperSport is smoking. How can you compare the God of Cricket to anybody. #SAvSL https://t.co/d5m9pWxN9B — Shamak Layeeq (@shamaklayeeq95) January 3, 2021

From the school of XX is the next HDFC bank…🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/qDz31NDCHN — fortweetwo (@Doubledecacorn) January 3, 2021

Somebody on the @SuperSportTV broadcast must really like Rassie van der Dussen to be pushing the narrative that he’s in the same sphere as Tendulkar and Kallis 😂#SAvSL pic.twitter.com/w0bPL8D2UT — The Googly (@officialgoogly) January 3, 2021

Our number doesn't have a test century to his name but his being compared to Tendukar😅😅😅 https://t.co/gQScx6LDMn — Saadiq Ashraff (@DisAgentPena) January 3, 2021

This is the most South African thing I have ever seen😔 https://t.co/sOSC06GZOY — LaurenDzaaaaarion (@GoliathLauren) January 3, 2021

Disgraceful. They compared van der Dussen to Tendulkar 😭😭😭 — In-depth Football and Cricket🗣 (@indepthFandC) January 3, 2021

Binny

Wickets – 20

Bowling Avg – 21.95

Best – 6/4

VS

Akram

Wickets – 16

Bowling Avg – 23.52

Best – 5/15 https://t.co/tZXs1YyM7B — cric.tweet (@Cutelittle07) January 3, 2021

No offense to vd Dussen but comparing him with Sachin Tendulkar after just 6 matches???🤣🤣🤣🤣 Absolute lol#SAvSL pic.twitter.com/PUcxsXErLO — ⚡AK⚡ (@ak10_amelia) January 3, 2021

I have the same number of Overseas century as Dhoni in 526 innings. https://t.co/GSBXj0mkbC — Dev.D̵̛̬͕̥̐́̚ (@ChooozaBooza) January 4, 2021

Where are you going with this?? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/GMwCeucMSD — Ketse, The Manelisi (@ManelisiKetse) January 3, 2021

Where are you going with this?? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/GMwCeucMSD — Ketse, The Manelisi (@ManelisiKetse) January 3, 2021

Talk of totally random comparisons https://t.co/GRNHAeuIqG — Ramesh (@rmshnt27) January 3, 2021

😭😭 cringeworthy, they didn't even note the age differences https://t.co/lopI1B4jMt — VICTORY LAP (@justkholii__) January 3, 2021

Seriously 😭 You get taught to compare apples with apples in grade 1. https://t.co/6VlPBbkJXL — Amir Jeena (@Jeenz7) January 3, 2021