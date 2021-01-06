Shane Warne, Andrew Symonds pick their Australia XI for third Test against India

Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds split on openers in the Aussie side for Sydney Test.

Both have dropped Travis Head from their playing XI.

Australian legends Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds have picked their preferred Aussie teams for the third Test against India, starting January 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Warne and Symonds, like many others, are unhappy with Travis Head’s batting performance this summer. The 26-year-old has notched scores of just 7, 38 and 17 in the first two Tests of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy.

However, what made Warne livid in particular is the mode of dismissals that have become recurring for Australia’s ‘potential future captain’.

“I’m a bit frustrated with Travis Head because he’s getting out the same way all the time,” Warne was quoted as saying to Fox Cricket.

“We know what a talent he (Head) is, he’s probably a future captain. He still could be, but he’s got to get in the side first – and at the moment I wouldn’t have him in the side. He’s got a little technique deficiency he needs to sort out first.”

Symonds echoed his former teammate’s sentiments and said Head has been getting himself out by playing “nothing shots”.

“With Travis, he’s probably just got to go back (to domestic cricket) and really work on how he commits (to shots),” the former all-rounder said.

“They’re just tentative shots; you can see the disappointment as he turns and walks off and thinks ‘it was just a nothing shot’.

Meanwhile, the Aussie star David Warner, who has been out of action since late November after injuring his groin in the second ODI against India, has told reporters that his availability for the Sydney Test would likely hinge on his fielding ability.

But with Victorian openers Will Pucovski and Marcus Harris both in the mix to book a place into the final XI, there could be a batting order reshuffle that would see Matthew Wade moving down the order – and has put Head’s spot in jeopardy.

Shane Warne’s XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Andrew Symonds’ XI: David Warner, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.