AUS vs IND: David Warner, Will Pucovski included in Australia’s squad for the remaining two Tests

Cricket Australia dropped Joe Burns after a poor outing in the first two Tests against India.

Warner and Pucovski have been included in the squad.

The out-of-form Australian opener Joe Burns has been dropped from the Australian squad for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. Burns has been omitted after posting scores of 8, 51(not out), 0 and 4 in the first two fixtures of the 4-match series.

The good news for Aussie fans is that both David Warner and Will Pucovski have been included in Australia’s updated squad for the third and fourth Tests.

Pucovski was supposed to make his Test debut against India at the Adelaide Oval before he suffered a concussion during the practice game between Australia A and India A, which ruled him out of the first two matches.

On the other hand, Warner has missed the first two Tests and the previous three T20 Internationals as well as one ODI game due to a groin injury he sustained in the second ODI.

Apart from Warner and Pucovski, fast bowler Sean Abbott will also re-join the Test squad after recovering from a calf strain.

Selector Trevor Hohns said the Pucovski will still be required to pass further tests before getting a green signal to debut at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

“Will is in the final stages of the graduated return to play protocols and has been symptom-free for some time. He will be fit to play in Sydney subject to completing the return to play protocols and an independent assessment. Joe Burns has been released from the squad and will return to the Brisbane Heat,” said Hohns.

Hohns also made it clear that Warner has recovered from the injury and will be given every possible chance to feature in Australia’s playing XI for the third Test.

“David has made strong progress in his recovery from injury and will be given every chance to play in Sydney with another seven days until the match. Sean has fully recovered from a calf strain and is also available for selection,” Hohns added.

Here is Australia’s updated Test squad:

Tim Paine (c), Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Will Pucovski.