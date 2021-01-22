Shardul Thakur gets a heroic reception as he returns home after Test series win in Australia

Shardul Thakur has returned home after successful tour of Australia.
Shardul was greeted to loud cheers from fans in his hometown.
India fast bowler Shardul Thakur was greeted with a heroic reception as he returned home after a thrilling Test series win over Australia in their own den.
On Friday, former India international Ramesh Powar took to Twitter to share a video in which Shardul can be seen greeted by loud cheers from fans as his parents welcome him home.
Welcome back @imShard #IndiavsAustralia pic.twitter.com/BXS8AZ8g3n
— RAMESH POWAR (@imrameshpowar) January 22, 2021
Shardul, who played his first match of the series and just the second of his Test career at The Gabba, returned with figures of 3/94 and 4/61.
The Mumbaikar also surprised everyone with the bat as he notched up his maiden Test fifty under extreme pressure of losing the series-decider. The 29-year-old shared a 123-run partnership for the sixth-wicket with debutant Washington Sundar to keep India’s first-innings deficit down to just 33 runs.
Notably, Shardul has also grabbed some sharp catches in the field on a tour where both sides dropped sitters. He also top-scored for India in the first innings of the Gabba Test – 67 runs from just 115 balls – and took India’s total to 336 from 186/6.
Recently, Shardul was rewarded for his good outing in Australia as he was named in India’s 18-man Test squad for the upcoming home series against England.
The first Test of the four-match series will start on February 5 in Chennai.