Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina and other cricketers congratulate new parents Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed a baby girl to their family on Monday afternoon.

Current, former cricketers from India and abroad congratulated the celebrity couple via Twitter.

Star cricketer Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma have been blessed with a baby girl. Virat shared the news with his fans and followers on Monday via social media.

Virat posted a statement on his social media accounts which read, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

Ever since Virat broke out the news, Twitter is flooded with congratulatory messages for the couple.

Shikhar Dhawan, Team India opener in the limited-overs format, wished Virushka on Twitter and wrote, “Congratulations @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma on the birth of your daughter. Lots of love to the little one.”

Former India international Suresh Raina mentioned in a tweet, “Daughters are the biggest blessing to those who are the luckiest! Congratulations @anushkasharma @imVkohli and welcome to the wonderful world of parenting.”

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a post on Twitter which read, “Congratulations @imVkohli

& @AnushkaSharma on the arrival of the little angel in your lives! May her life be blessed with good health & love.”

RP Singh, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rashid Khan, Anil Kumble and Alexandra Hartley among others also wished the new parents.

