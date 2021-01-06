Shoaib Akhtar names the bowler against whom AB de Villiers literally started crying

Shoaib Akhtar is known to make shocking claims every now and then.

The former Pakistan pacer's latest remark is also making headlines.

South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers is one of the finest batsmen ever to grace the game. Although he bid farewell to international cricket in May 2018, there are several reports that he has decided to make a comeback through the upcoming T20 World Cup.

De Villiers may not be playing for his national team, but he is actively taking part in franchise leagues worldwide. He is the vice-captain of Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Having played 114 Tests, the former Proteas skipper scored 8,765 runs at a phenomenal batting average of 50.66. He scored 9,577 runs in ODIs at an average of 53.50 and 1672 runs in T20Is at a strike-rate of 135.20.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar, known for not holding back, has made a shocking claim regarding De Villiers.

The Rawalpindi Express recently revealed that the former South African international literally cried while facing Pakistan seamer Mohammad Asif.

Akhtar explained how De Villiers and VVS Laxman struggled to score runs against Asif.

“Even bigger than Wasim Akram, the guy that I’ve seen bowling is Mohammad Asif. I have actually seen batsmen crying while facing Asif. Laxman once said ”how will I face this guy”, AB de Villiers literally started crying during the Asian Test Championship,” Akhtar was quoted as saying to Sports Today.

The former Pakistan speedster went on to heap praises on Jasprit Bumrah, adding that the talented Indian pacer has great variations.

“But I think after Asif, Bumrah is the smartest fast bowler presently. People were doubtful about his fitness in Test cricket, even I was watching him closely. He has a quick bouncer, is deceptive and sharp and a good character this guy is,” he added.