Shoaib Malik crashes his sports car into a truck after leaving the PSL draft in Lahore

Shoaib Malik's sports car rammed into a truck in Lahore on Sunday night.

Malik was trying to go past Wahab Riaz's car when the accident occurred.

Former Pakistan cricket team skipper Shoaib Malik, who is married to Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza, on Sunday night, met with a horrific accident after leaving the 2021 Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft event at the National High-Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore.

Regarded as one of the best all-rounders to play limited-overs cricket for the Men in Green, Malik’s luxurious sports car crashed into a truck near a restaurant close to NHPC.

As per a report on SAMAA TV, Shoaib was trying to overtake his teammate Wahab Riaz’s car when the accident occurred. While the 38-year-old tried his best to avoid an unfortunate mishap, he escaped unhurt, but the front part of his vehicle was destroyed completely.

Several Pakistan journalists have shared videos of the mangled car after the accident on their Twitter accounts.

Shoaib Malik perfectly fine,

Car accident but thank God he is fine, Car badly damaged.

Meanwhile, Malik also took Twitter to confirm his well being. “I am perfectly all right everybody. It was just a happenstance accident and Almighty has been extremely Benevolent. Thank you to each one of you who’ve reached out. I am deeply grateful for all the love and care,” tweeted the Pakistani superstar.