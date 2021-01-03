South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Preview – Pitch Report, Playing XI and Head to Head record

South Africa will face Sri Lanka in the second Test at the Wanderers on Sunday.

Sri Lanka would be looking to bounce back after losing the 2-match series opener.

The final Test of the two-match series between South Africa and Sri Lanka will begin from Sunday (January 3), at The Wanderers in Johannesburg.

The hosts are confident enough as they have taken 1-0 lead after smashing the visitors with an innings and 45 runs in the Centurion Test. Therefore, the Quinton de Kock-led side would be looking forward to seal the series 2-0.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka, who were hit by injuries in the first Test, would focus on coming with the best combination in order to bounce back and win the final Test.

Pitch report:

Opening the batting at Wanderers is generally a death trap as the bouncy tracks assist seamers and sideways movement works as the additional advantage. However, the outfield is relatively quick, which might come as a relief for batters.

Head to Head record:

Matches played: 30 | South Africa: 15 | Sri Lanka: 9 | Draw: 6 | Tied: 0

Playing Combination:

South Africa

Kagiso Rabada has joined the squad after recovering from an adductor muscle strain that ruled him out of the one-day international series against England last month as well as in the Boxing Day Test against Sri Lanka. However, on Saturday, the team officials made it clear that Rabada would not be considered for the second Test as they want him to be fully fit for the upcoming series against Pakistan.

SA XI: Quinton de Kock (c), Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi.

Sri Lanka

The camp’s several injuries might give Minod Bhanuka and Asitha Fernando a chance to make their Test debuts in the Wanderers.

SL XI: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Minod Bhanuka, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando.