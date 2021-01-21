Sri Lanka vs England, 2nd Test: Preview – Pitch Report, Playing Combination and Head to Head record

Sri Lanka will face England in the final Test of the two-match series in Galle.

James Anderson replaces Stuart Broad in England's final XI.

Galle International Stadium is ready to host the second and final Test between Sri Lanka and England, starting from Friday (January 22).

Joe Root-led side will look to clean sweep the Lankans as they won the first Test at the same venue by seven wickets.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka shall be hoping to bounce back and level the two-match series at 1-1.

Pitch report:

Spinners from both the sides dominated on the track in the first Test, and it is expected to remain the same in the second game. Seamers will have some assistance but with the new ball.

Head to head record:

Matches played: 35 | England: 16 | Sri Lanka: 8 | Draw: 11 | Tied: 0

Playing Combination:

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis will not play the second Test after both were released from the Sri Lanka squad. While Karunaratne hasn’t yet recovered from his finger injury, Mendis has been dropped due to poor form. Roshen Silva might replace Mendis.

Apart from Karunaratne and Mendis, fast bowlers Lahiru Kumara and Nuwan Pradeep, along with reserve wicketkeeper-batsman Minod Bhanuka have also been released from the squad.

It is expected that Suranga Lakmal will play the second Test.

SL XI: Dinesh Chandimal (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera, Roshan Silva, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Suranga Lakmal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando.

England

Dom Bess and Jack Leach will continue as England’s spin options as confirmed with the announcement of their playing XI.

James Anderson comes in for Stuart Broad while rest of the team remains the same.

ENG XI: Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (c), Dan Lawrence, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Dom Bess, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson.