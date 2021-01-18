Twitter reactions: Joe Root’s England thump Sri Lanka at Galle to take 1-0 lead

England wins Galle Test (Image Source: Twitter)

  • England won the first Test against Sri Lanka by 7 wickets.

  • Joe Root received 'Player of the Match' for his double ton.

England captain Joe Root led his side from the front to beat Sri Lanka in the first Test at Galle International Stadium.

On Monday, the English team chased down the paltry target of 74 to register a victory by seven wickets. Jonny Bairstow and Dan Lawrence scored unbeaten 35 and 21 respectively to take their side over the finish line.

With the win, England have managed to record four consecutive away Tests victories for the first time since 1957.

Earlier, in the first innings, Root smashed his Test career’s fourth double century and guided England to post 421 on the board in reply of Sri Lanka’s 135.

Root made 228 off 321 deliveries with the help of 18 fours and one six. Apart from the Yorkshire batsman, debutant Lawrence also shined with the willow, scoring 73 from 150 balls including seven boundaries.

The hosts did show some positives in their second innings thanks to Lahiru Thirimanne who scored his second Test century after a gap of eight years. Kusal Perera played a handy knock of 62 to take the Lankans to 359/10, setting the visitors a 74-run target.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

