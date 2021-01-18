Twitter reactions: Joe Root’s England thump Sri Lanka at Galle to take 1-0 lead

England won the first Test against Sri Lanka by 7 wickets.

Joe Root received 'Player of the Match' for his double ton.

England captain Joe Root led his side from the front to beat Sri Lanka in the first Test at Galle International Stadium.

On Monday, the English team chased down the paltry target of 74 to register a victory by seven wickets. Jonny Bairstow and Dan Lawrence scored unbeaten 35 and 21 respectively to take their side over the finish line.

With the win, England have managed to record four consecutive away Tests victories for the first time since 1957.

Earlier, in the first innings, Root smashed his Test career’s fourth double century and guided England to post 421 on the board in reply of Sri Lanka’s 135.

Root made 228 off 321 deliveries with the help of 18 fours and one six. Apart from the Yorkshire batsman, debutant Lawrence also shined with the willow, scoring 73 from 150 balls including seven boundaries.

The hosts did show some positives in their second innings thanks to Lahiru Thirimanne who scored his second Test century after a gap of eight years. Kusal Perera played a handy knock of 62 to take the Lankans to 359/10, setting the visitors a 74-run target.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Fantastic win for England .. Never easy winning a Test in the sub continent .. Thanks for all of you who have joined us on @bbctms for the early shift .. We will be back on Friday at 415 am #SLvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 18, 2021

After beating Sri Lanka in the first #SLvENG Test, England gain crucial points in the ICC World Test Championship 👀#WTC21 📈 pic.twitter.com/57e3rpP2s5 — ICC (@ICC) January 18, 2021

Joe Root showing some great appreciation to their lone supporter DJ Randy Caddick, real name Rob Lewis! @elitebandwagon #SLvENG #SLvsENG pic.twitter.com/uC0bADSWbN — 🏏FlashScore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) January 18, 2021

Joe Root's 228 was the highest score by a visiting batsman in Sri Lanka for over a decade. He wins the Player of the Match award 👏👏#SLvENG pic.twitter.com/RMHUexkPx3 — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) January 18, 2021

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ENGLAND WIN!!!! What a brilliant performance from England 👏👏👏#SLvENG pic.twitter.com/LdZJUskNml — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) January 18, 2021

Good win for @ECB_cricket 5th consecutive win in SL.. played some wonderful cricket .. Congratulations 👏#SLvENG — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) January 18, 2021

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Most Test wins as England captain 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Michael Vaughan: 2️⃣6️⃣

Sir Andrew Strauss: 2️⃣4️⃣

Sir Alastair Cook: 2️⃣4️⃣

Joe Root: 2️⃣4️⃣#SLvENG pic.twitter.com/4nUYnsNTUf — The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) January 18, 2021

Joe Root deservedly the man of the match. #SLvENG — AmerCric (@Amermalik12) January 18, 2021

Eng has won 2 tests in a row at Galle now. After failing 4 times previously. #SLvENG — Damith Samarakoon (@damithsama) January 18, 2021