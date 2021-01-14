Twitter reactions: Dominic Bess’ fifer restrict Sri Lanka at 135 on Day 1 of Galle Test

Dom Bess takes a fifer in Galle Test (Image Source: Twitter)

  • Dominic Bess bagged his second five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

  • England bundled out Sri Lanka for 135 on Day 1 in Galle.

England’s spinner Dominic Bess displayed outstanding bowling on Day 1 of In the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle international stadium.

The home team exhibited shambolic batting display and got bundled out for just 135 in their first innings. Bess claimed his second five-wicket haul in the longest format after he dismissed Kusal Perera (20), Niroshan Dickwella (12), Dasun Shanaka (23), Wanindu Hasaranga (19) and Dilruwan Perera (0).

Quickest 5-wicket hauls in terms of balls bowled by English spinners since May 2001 (Tests):

  • 61 balls – Dom Bess, vs SL, 1st inns at Galle, 2021
  • 69 balls – Monty Panesar, vs NZ, 3rd inns at Old Trafford, 2008
  • 76 balls – Moeen Ali, vs SA, 4th inns at Lord’s, 2017

Bess bowled 10.1 overs and conceded 30 runs with five wickets and three maidens. Apart from Bess, the veteran fast bowler Stuart Broad also shined with the ball.

Broad picked up three scalps for 20 runs in 9 overs. He removed opener Lahiru Thirimanne (4), top-order batter Kusal Mendis (0) and senior batsman Angelo Mathews (27).

For the hosts, skipper Dinesh Chandimal was the highest scorer with 28 runs off 71 deliveries. Four Lankan batsman were dismissed for a duck.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

https://twitter.com/Ian_Bell/status/1349648369518583811

