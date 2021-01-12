AUS vs IND: England’s Stuart Broad reacts on R Ashwin and Tim Paine’s altercation at the SCG

Stuart Broad gave his views on banter between Ashwin and Paine in the 3rd Test.

Ashwin and Paine were involved in an altercation on the final day of SCG Test.

The third Test between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) ended in a draw. The match had every possible specie to entertain fans.

However, the game also witnessed few controversies like the incidents of racial discrimination on the third and fourth day, as well as the banter between Ravichandran Ashwin and Tim Paine on the final day.

Paine, who is popular for his verbal exchanges behind the stumps, sledged Ashwin and the conversation between the players went viral on the internet.

Paine first teased the Indian spinner, saying that he can’t wait to play against India in the upcoming Test at The Gabba. After which, Ashwin gave a fitting reply, stating if Paine came to India, that would be his last series.

But, then Paine lost his cool and used some derogatory words for the Indian off-spinner. He was caught saying: “At least my teammates like me, d⋆⋆⋆⋆ead.”

Broad reacted on Paine’s offensive remarks

Not surprisingly the Australian captain was slammed by fans on social media for his nasty remarks on Ashwin. Even veteran England bowler Stuart Broad couldn’t stop himself from reacting to Paine’s insulting comments.

Broad said the banters are part of the game, but Paine shouldn’t be getting away after crossing the line in Sydney Test.

“This is all a part of the game. The Test match battle but Painey won’t get away with that Language with the Laws above,” tweeted Broad.

This is all a part of the game. The Test match battle but Painey won’t get away with that Language with the Laws above — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) January 11, 2021

Ashwin was remarkable with the willow when India were chasing down 407 to win the Sydney Test. He stitched an unbeaten and match-saving 62-run stand with Hanuma Vihari. The Tamil Nadu cricketer scored 39 not out off 128 balls with the help of seven fours.

When it comes to Ashwin’s performance with the ball, he went wicketless in the first innings but picked up David Warner and Steve Smith’s scalps in the second.

The focus is now on the final match of the Border-Gavaskar series starting from Friday (January 15) in Brisbane.