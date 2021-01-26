WATCH: South Africa captain Quinton de Kock dejected after his dismissal in 1st Test against Pakistan

Quinton de Kock got out for just 15 runs on Day 1 of the Karachi Test.

South Africa were bundled out for 220 in the first innings.

South Africa batsmen stumbled against Pakistan spinners as they got bundled out for 220 in their first innings on day one of the two-match series opener at the Karachi National Stadium.

Debutant Nauman Ali took two wickets in successive overs after lunch as Pakistan stormed back into the game with four wickets in the middle session.

South Africa captain Quinton de Kock, who won the toss and opted to bat, was caught at midwicket by another debutant Imran Butt.

QDK was seen dejected after losing his wicket for just 15 runs.

Here’s the video:

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, in return, got South Africa off to a good start, removing Pakistan openers Abid Ali and Imran early.

While Rabada cleaned up Abid for four, Imran gloved a short delivery up to leg gully at a score of 9 in his first Test inning, leaving Pakistan reeling at 15/2.

The hosts finished the day on 33 for 4, with Keshav Maharaj trapping Babar Azam in front of the stumps and Anrich Nortje knocking over night-watchman Shaheen Afridi for a duck.