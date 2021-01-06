Twitter reactions: New Zealand pummel Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs in Christchurch Test

New Zealand defeated Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs in the second Test.

Kyle Jamieson received 'Player of the Match' award.

New Zealand positively commenced 2021, after they bowled out Pakistan for 186 in their second innings on Day 4 of the final Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch to seal an innings and 176-run victory.

The massive win has pushed Blackcaps to the summit of the ICC Test Team Rankings for the very first time. New Zealand now have 118 rating points in comparison to Australia’s 116.

Pakistan resumed Day 4 with overnight score of 8/1 after New Zealand had posted a huge lead of 362 runs.

Kyle Jamieson, who destroyed the visitors in the first innings, continued the same momentum and sent shockwaves to Pakistani camp when he bagged six wickets in the second innings. The tall fast bowler ended the second Test with remarkable figures of 11/117.

Best bowling figures in a Test match for New Zealand:

R. Hadlee – 15/123 v AUS 1985

– 15/123 v AUS 1985 D. Vettori – 12/149 v AUS 2000

– 12/149 v AUS 2000 D. Vettori – 12/170 v BAN 2004

– 12/170 v BAN 2004 R. Hadlee – 11/58 v IND 1976

– 11/58 v IND 1976 R. Hadlee – 11/102 v WIN 1980

– 11/102 v WIN 1980 K. Jamieson – 11/117 v PAK 2021

For the tourists, players like Azhar Ali (37), Abid Ali (26), Faheem Ashraf (28) and Zafar Gohar (37), did show some fight back but it wasn’t big enough to stop the major loss.

Brief Score:

New Zealand 659/6 dec (Williamson 238, Nicholls 157, Mitchell 102*) beat Pakistan 297 (Azhar 93, Jamieson 5/69) and 186 (Gohar 37, Jamieson 6/48) by an innings and 176 runs.

Pakistan last 9 Test series in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia):

0-3 vs SA (Whitewash)

2-2 vs Eng

0-2 vs NZ (Whitewash)

0-3 vs Aus (Whitewash)

1-1 vs Eng

0-3 vs SA (Whitewash)

0-2 vs Aus (Whitewash)

0-1 vs Eng

0-2 vs NZ (Whitewash)

Here is how Twitter reacted:

🙌 388 runs

🅰️ 129.33 average

🔝 Highest run-scorer of #NZvPAK Tests The No.1 Test batsman, Kane Williamson, has been named the Player of the Series! pic.twitter.com/wmeTOH8ZrG — ICC (@ICC) January 6, 2021

That's it! New Zealand have won the 2nd Test in Christchurch with a dominant win by an innings and 176 runs, sealing a 2-0 series win over Pakistan. Make sure you catch the full day's replay or our handy 3-4 minute highlights packages ⭕️🏏 #NZvPAK #InsideEdge pic.twitter.com/Mr27XIpwUe — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) January 6, 2021

The capitulation by Pak has been rather disappointing in this test match. Kyle Jamieson & Williamson outstanding though #NZvPAK — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) January 6, 2021

Pakistan's tour of New Zealand: Poor bowling

Horrible batting

Terrible fielding

Strange reviews

Nice hosts

Beautiful country#NZvPAK #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) January 5, 2021

Kyle Jamieson's last four Tests: 2-25, 2-42

5-34, 2-43

3-35, 2-35

5-69, 5-27* Currently has 26-310 at an average of 11.9. Test cricket's newest star! #NZvPAK — Tim Michell (@tim_michell) January 6, 2021

New Zealand is no.1 on the ICC Test Rankings for the first time First time New Zealand has won 6 consecutive Tests New Zealand is now undefeated in its past 17 Tests on home soil New Zealand has not lost a Test on home soil to a team from Asia since 2011#NZvPAK @BLACKCAPS 🇳🇿 — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) January 6, 2021

Much as I love New Zealand and enjoy seeing them dominate, I'd hold back on the praise for Kane and Kyle etc till I see them play away from home #NZvPAK — Kanishkaa Balachandran (@kanishkaab) January 6, 2021

Kyle Jamieson after six Test matches: 226 runs @ 56.50 with the bat

36 wickets @ 13.27 with the ball#NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/0VJ3Mxp123 — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) January 6, 2021

For his next trick, Kane Williamson will walk on water. #NZvPAK https://t.co/WlcBT9SY7v — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) January 6, 2021

WTC Points Table: AUS – 322 points (76.6)

IND – 390 points (72.2)

NZ – 420 points (70)

ENG – 292 points (60.8)

SA – 144 points (40)

PAK – 166 points (30.7)

SL – 80 points (22.2)

WI – 40 points (11.1)

BAN – 0 point — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 6, 2021

Brendon McCullum must be so happy when he presented the trophy to Kane Williamson thinking once I led this team, I might've not taken them to No.1, but my buddy has achieved that today. pic.twitter.com/cOKitHw3Bw — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 6, 2021

New Zealand become the World No.1 Test team for the first time ever. First time they’ve won 6 Tests on the trot. Amazing achievement. They totally outplayed Pakistan. Williamson (238), Nicholls (157) & Mitchell (102*) & Jamieson (11 wkts) were the starspic.twitter.com/06qSdkZZ36 — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) January 6, 2021

Well played NZ, formidable side led by an amazing captain, they totally outclassed this woefully inept Pakistan side. I bet someone will still say “we played positive cricket”. Goodnight I’m off to bed, #NZvsPAK — AmerCric (@Amermalik12) January 6, 2021

Kane Williamson – 238

Kyle Jamieson – 10/102 This is the first-ever home Test match for New Zealand where they had an individual double century and also a 10-wicket match effort.

(Overall 3rd time for NZ after Chattogram, 2004 and Sharjah, 2014) #NZvPAK — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) January 6, 2021

Terrific performance from NZ winning the Test series 2-0 and becoming the World no 1 Test team. Disappointing tour for Pak, lot to learn from it. The selection of team wasn’t good, it should be done on merit. Williamson and Jamieson were outstanding.#PakvsNz — Mirza Iqbal Baig (@mirzaiqbal80) January 6, 2021

As good a series as Kyle Jamieson and Kane Williamson just had, I'll raise you how bad a series that was for Shan Masood and Haris Sohail #NZvPAK — Matt West (@mwesty_otg) January 6, 2021

My observations from #NZvsPAK ahead of #AUSvIND in the #SydneyTest: – Kyle Jamieson is Cameron Green, but scarier

– Kane Williamson is Steve Smith, but more consistent and conventional

– NZ has the batting depth Aus craves

– There is an admirable humility about the NZ side — Perry Driver (@_PerryDriver) January 6, 2021