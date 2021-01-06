Twitter reactions: New Zealand pummel Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs in Christchurch Test

New Zealand beat Pakistan to seal series 2-0 (Image Source: Twitter)

  • New Zealand defeated Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs in the second Test.

  • Kyle Jamieson received 'Player of the Match' award.

New Zealand positively commenced 2021, after they bowled out Pakistan for 186 in their second innings on Day 4 of the final Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch to seal an innings and 176-run victory.

The massive win has pushed Blackcaps to the summit of the ICC Test Team Rankings for the very first time. New Zealand now have 118 rating points in comparison to Australia’s 116.

Pakistan resumed Day 4 with overnight score of 8/1 after New Zealand had posted a huge lead of 362 runs.

Kyle Jamieson, who destroyed the visitors in the first innings, continued the same momentum and sent shockwaves to Pakistani camp when he bagged six wickets in the second innings. The tall fast bowler ended the second Test with remarkable figures of 11/117.

Best bowling figures in a Test match for New Zealand:

  • R. Hadlee – 15/123 v AUS 1985
  • D. Vettori – 12/149 v AUS 2000
  • D. Vettori – 12/170 v BAN 2004
  • R. Hadlee – 11/58 v IND 1976
  • R. Hadlee – 11/102 v WIN 1980
  • K. Jamieson – 11/117 v PAK 2021

For the tourists, players like Azhar Ali (37), Abid Ali (26), Faheem Ashraf (28) and Zafar Gohar (37), did show some fight back but it wasn’t big enough to stop the major loss.

Brief Score:

New Zealand 659/6 dec (Williamson 238, Nicholls 157, Mitchell 102*) beat Pakistan 297 (Azhar 93, Jamieson 5/69) and 186 (Gohar 37, Jamieson 6/48) by an innings and 176 runs.

Pakistan last 9 Test series in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia):

  • 0-3 vs SA (Whitewash)
  • 2-2 vs Eng
  • 0-2 vs NZ (Whitewash)
  • 0-3 vs Aus (Whitewash)
  • 1-1 vs Eng
  • 0-3 vs SA (Whitewash)
  • 0-2 vs Aus (Whitewash)
  • 0-1 vs Eng
  • 0-2 vs NZ (Whitewash)

Here is how Twitter reacted:

