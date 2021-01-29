Twitter reactions: Pakistan record memorable victory over South Africa in Karachi Test

Pakistan beat South Africa in Karachi Test (Image Source: Twitter)

  • Pakistan defeated South Africa by 7 wickets in the first Test at Karachi's National Stadium.

  • Nauman Ali bagged his first fifer in Test cricket.

Pakistan have recorded a comprehensive 7-wicket victory over South Africa in the first Test of the two-match series at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Chasing 88 runs on Day 4 was like a cakewalk for the home side and precisely that happened as well. The Babar Azam-led team completed the target in 22.5 overs with eight wickets in hand. Azhar Ali and Fawad Alam remained unbeaten at the scores of 31 and 4 respectively. Skipper Azam scored 30 off 44 before Keshav Maharaj trapped him lbw.

Earlier, on the fourth day, the visitors resumed at their overnight score of 187/4. But, on the very first delivery, Hasan Ali provided the breakthrough by cleaning up Maharaj (2). Five runs later, Yasir Shah removed Proteas skipper Quinton de Kock (2) to reduce the tourists on 192/6.

Temba Bavuma (40) and George Linde (11) did show some fight and went on to add 42 runs for the seventh wicket before Nauman Ali broke the partnership and dismissed Linde in the 93rd over.

Nauman then ran through South Africa’s tail in their second innings as the visiting side were bundled out for 245. The left-arm spinner picked his first five-wicket haul in the red-ball format. Apart from Nauman, Yasir Shah claimed four wickets in the second essay.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

