Twitter reactions: Pakistan record memorable victory over South Africa in Karachi Test

Pakistan defeated South Africa by 7 wickets in the first Test at Karachi's National Stadium.

Nauman Ali bagged his first fifer in Test cricket.

Pakistan have recorded a comprehensive 7-wicket victory over South Africa in the first Test of the two-match series at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Chasing 88 runs on Day 4 was like a cakewalk for the home side and precisely that happened as well. The Babar Azam-led team completed the target in 22.5 overs with eight wickets in hand. Azhar Ali and Fawad Alam remained unbeaten at the scores of 31 and 4 respectively. Skipper Azam scored 30 off 44 before Keshav Maharaj trapped him lbw.

Earlier, on the fourth day, the visitors resumed at their overnight score of 187/4. But, on the very first delivery, Hasan Ali provided the breakthrough by cleaning up Maharaj (2). Five runs later, Yasir Shah removed Proteas skipper Quinton de Kock (2) to reduce the tourists on 192/6.

Temba Bavuma (40) and George Linde (11) did show some fight and went on to add 42 runs for the seventh wicket before Nauman Ali broke the partnership and dismissed Linde in the 93rd over.

Nauman then ran through South Africa’s tail in their second innings as the visiting side were bundled out for 245. The left-arm spinner picked his first five-wicket haul in the red-ball format. Apart from Nauman, Yasir Shah claimed four wickets in the second essay.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Congratulations Team Pakistan 🇵🇰 on winning the 1st test #PAKvsSA Fawad Alam,Noman Ali & yasir shah r stars of this winning effort. Enjoy & stay focused for the next challenge. Best wishes ♥️ pic.twitter.com/QVbyEEuTCX — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) January 29, 2021

Much needed win for Pakistan! Of course the conditions suited us yet the team fought hard from difficult situations. Well bowled Nauman Ali, great debut. All the best to team Pakistan for the second Test — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) January 29, 2021

Congratulations @TheRealPCB on wonderful victory 👏👏

Thumbs up for all three departments

Especially @iamfawadalam25, @Shah64Y, @AzharAli_ and Nauman Ali for their great contributions 👍#PAKvSA — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) January 29, 2021

Congratulations Pakistan for the win in the first Test against SA, credit to the performers especially Fawad Alam, Nauman Ali and Yasir Shah. They showed the value of experience, perseverance and patience in the toughest format of the sport #cricket #PakvSA pic.twitter.com/rtI1b5agd6 — Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) January 29, 2021

Congratulations @TheRealPCB on wonderful victory 👏👏

Thumbs up for all three departments

Especially @iamfawadalam25, @Shah64Y, @AzharAli_ and Nauman Ali for their great contributions 👍#PAKvSA — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) January 29, 2021

Well done the @TheRealPCB Great test match win #PAKvSA Congratulations on a brilliant team performance especially @iamfawadalam25 and @#naumanali — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) January 29, 2021

After winning the Karachi Test, Pakistan swap places with South Africa and move to the fifth position in the ICC World Test Championship standings.#WTC21 pic.twitter.com/O4g0G7mzvY — ICC (@ICC) January 29, 2021

Only Test batsmen with more runs and a higher average than Babar Azam since start of 2019: Kane Williamson, and Marnus Labuschagne. #PAKvSA — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) January 29, 2021

Pakistan's Test record at the National Stadium Karachi: Played 43

Won 23

Drawn 18

Lost 2#Cricket #PAKvSA — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) January 29, 2021

Great innings + the winning runs by Fawad Alam – well done. Congratulations Pakistan – 👏🏻 #PAKvSA #SAvsPAK — Rana Sufyan (@RealSufii) January 29, 2021

Lowest Test Avg for South Africa in Asia:-

(min. 300 runs) 20.0: de Kock

22.2: du Plessis

25.7: Boje

25.7: Pollock

27.1: Prince#PAKvSA #PAKvSA — Dibyajyoti Das (@CricCrazyDebu) January 29, 2021

We have won & fittingly Fawad Alam scores the winning runs! A memorable victory at home. 🇵🇰 batted well, bowled well and they grabbed some brilliant catches as well. Jeet Mubarak #Sherus 💚🙌#PAKvSA #UnitedWeWin pic.twitter.com/KEeeTsv8ND — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) January 29, 2021

That's it. Victory for Pakistan. This is Pakistan's 5th win against South Africa in 27 Tests, only 2nd at home in 8. Babar Azam begins Test captaincy run with a win. #PAKvSA #Cricket — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) January 29, 2021

Pakistan were superior in terms of spinners, Nauman and Yasir get 14 wickets… South African spinners got four , all by Maharaj — Shahid Hashmi (@hashmi_shahid) January 29, 2021

Dream debut for 34-year-old Nauman Ali – 2 wickets in first innings and 5 wickets in second innings – he waited for many many years to get the cap and what a start to his career. #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/8CrZGMXiZ0 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 29, 2021

Nauman Ali (34 yrs, 114 days) is the oldest to take 5 wickets in an innings on Test debut since Fen Creswell (34 yrs, 146 days) NZ v Eng at The Oval in 1949. — Andrew Samson (@AWSStats) January 29, 2021

Fitting for Fawad Alam to hit the winning runs.

An impressive win by fighting back after nearly relinquishing the initiative.

SA twice gave away good positions.#PAKvSA #lookingforwardtogame2 — Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) January 29, 2021