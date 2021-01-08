Twitter Reactions: Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill shine after Steve Smith’s ton at the SCG

India were 96/2 at stumps on Day 2 of the third Test in Sydney.

Shubman Gill scored his maiden Test half-century on Friday.

India’s young sensation Shubman Gill looked impressive with the bat in the first innings on Day 2 of the third Test against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Gill brought up his maiden Test fifty with a single off Nathan Lyon in the 32nd over and looked in complete control of his game.

From pull shot to cover drives, the right-handed batsman played quite a few handsome-looking shots and impressed everyone with his balanced and confident approach.

Gill was eventually dismissed for 50 off 101 deliveries by Aussie pacer Pat Cummins.

Apart from the Punjab batsman, Rohit Sharma played a handy knock of 26 runs and formed a crucial 70-run opening partnership with Gill before Josh Hazlewood removed him in the 27th over. At stumps, India reached 96/2 in 45 overs with Cheteshwar Pujara (9 no) and Ajinkya Rahane (5 no) at the crease.

Earlier, Steve Smith bounced back after consistent failures in the first two Tests against India. The former Aussie skipper exhibited top-class batting and smashed his 27th hundred in the longest format.

Smith scored 131 off 226 balls before Ravindra Jadeja ran him out in the 106th over of Australia’s first innings – 338.

Not only the run-out, but Jadeja also contributed with the ball and picked up four scalps for 62 in 18 overs. He dismissed Marnus Labuschagne (91), Matthew Wade (13), Pat Cummins (0) and Lyon (0).

Here is how Twitter reacted:

For someone playing only his 2nd test match @RealShubmanGill looks very assured at the wicket. Good solid defence, positive stroke play and clarity of thought. Definitely has a very bright future for India in all the 3 formats. #AUSvsIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 8, 2021

Time to make a big call: @RealShubmanGill is a 6000 test run plus batsman for India. Don’t think one has seen an Indian batsman play pace with so much time in a long time! #INDvsAUSTest — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) January 8, 2021

Nice Shubman. First of what is hoped to be converted into many hundreds in a bright future. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) January 8, 2021

Happy Shubman Gill day everyone https://t.co/9STjcC8eb8 — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) January 8, 2021

In many ways, my moment of the match. Sensational from @imjadeja — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 8, 2021

What sets Steve Smith apart from other batsmen is that if he focuses 120 % on the first ball he faces, its 150% on the 200th ball he faces. A true great!#INDvsAUS — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 8, 2021

Seemingly impossible that only Jadeja the fielder could have made possible. Not just the accuracy of the throw but the sheer speed of the throw was the key to that run out. Absolutely brilliant!

👏👏👏 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 8, 2021

I would pay a considerable amount of money to just watch Jadeja practice direct hits — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) January 8, 2021

And for his next trick, Sir Jadeja will TURN WATER INTO WINE. #AUSvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) January 8, 2021

Shane Warne to Ravi Jadeja – "Well done, Rockstar". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 8, 2021

Need crucial runs, call Ravindra Jadeja. Need crucial wickets, call Ravindra Jadeja. Need brilliance in the field, call Ravindra Jadeja. One of the best all rounder along with Ben Stokes and the Most Valuable Player in the world at the moment. pic.twitter.com/Jl8bS39DcM — Viru Sharma (@183Mirpur) January 8, 2021

Since the start of 2016, Ravindra Jadeja has the best Strike Rate as a spinner away from home with the minimum of 40 wickets. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 8, 2021

In Smith’s last four Test innings he scored: 1, 1*, 🦆, 8. A poor run of form. Getting his ton at his home ground today must feel oh so sweet. Not a fast 100 either, he worked hard for it. 🇦🇺🇮🇳 #AUSvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) January 8, 2021

Smith also equals the record for most Test 100s (8) v India. Here's the breakdown: STEVE SMITH 8 in 25 inns

Sobers 8/30

Viv Richards 8/41

Ponting 8/51

#AUSvIND — Adam Burnett (@AdamBurnett09) January 8, 2021

A ⭐️ has arrived. Good start Gilly! You looked good the whole time. Don’t be too hard on yourself about the dismissal.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/WHVyN3J0QY — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 8, 2021

Steve Smith's first century on home soil since Boxing Day Test, 2017. Also ends run of 14 innings without Test ton. His longest is 22 before his maiden 100 in 2013. #AUSvIND — Andrew Wu (@wutube) January 8, 2021

Smith does it! Almost an angry celebration he was so fired up.. brilliant century from the superstar. #PinkTest — Melanie McLaughlin (@Mel_Mclaughlin) January 8, 2021