Twitter Reactions: Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill shine after Steve Smith’s ton at the SCG

Shubman Gill, Steve Smith, Ravindra Jadeja (Image Source: Twitter)

  • India were 96/2 at stumps on Day 2 of the third Test in Sydney.

  • Shubman Gill scored his maiden Test half-century on Friday.

India’s young sensation Shubman Gill looked impressive with the bat in the first innings on Day 2 of the third Test against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Gill brought up his maiden Test fifty with a single off Nathan Lyon in the 32nd over and looked in complete control of his game.

From pull shot to cover drives, the right-handed batsman played quite a few handsome-looking shots and impressed everyone with his balanced and confident approach.

Gill was eventually dismissed for 50 off 101 deliveries by Aussie pacer Pat Cummins.

Apart from the Punjab batsman, Rohit Sharma played a handy knock of 26 runs and formed a crucial 70-run opening partnership with Gill before Josh Hazlewood removed him in the 27th over. At stumps, India reached 96/2 in 45 overs with Cheteshwar Pujara (9 no) and Ajinkya Rahane (5 no) at the crease.

Earlier, Steve Smith bounced back after consistent failures in the first two Tests against India. The former Aussie skipper exhibited top-class batting and smashed his 27th hundred in the longest format.

Smith scored 131 off 226 balls before Ravindra Jadeja ran him out in the 106th over of Australia’s first innings – 338.

Not only the run-out, but Jadeja also contributed with the ball and picked up four scalps for 62 in 18 overs. He dismissed Marnus Labuschagne (91), Matthew Wade (13), Pat Cummins (0) and Lyon (0).

Here is how Twitter reacted:

