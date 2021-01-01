Twitter reactions: Sydney Thunder beat Melbourne Renegades through DLS method to go top of standings

Thunder beat Renegades in a rain-effected game (Image Source: @Cricketcomau)

  • Sydney Thunder defeated Melbourne Renegades on Friday.

  • Shaun Marsh played a brilliant 48-ball 87 run knock.

In a rain-effected encounter, Sydney Thunder defeated Melbourne Renegades by seven runs at Carrara Oval in Queensland to go top of the points table in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 on Friday.

Chasing a revised target of 173, Thunder got off to a remarkable start as the opening duo of Usman Khawaja, and Alex Hales put together 52 runs on the scoreboard inside first four overs.

Things were going nice for the ‘Men in Yellow’ before a blinder from Mackenzie Harvey at point region ended Hales’ innings. The explosive English opener scored 45 off just 19 balls with six boundaries.

On the other hand, Khawaja kept on tickling the scoreboard and formed another crucial partnership of 28 runs for the second wicket with Callum Ferguson (11) before Imad Wasim cleaned up Thunder skipper.

After 12 overs, Thunder made 117/2 with Khawaja and Sam Billings unbeaten on 48 and 10 respectively. The rain yet again impacted the game and umpires were forced to announce the result of the contest. As per the DLS method, Thunder won the match by seven runs.

Shaun Marsh guides Renegades to 166/6

Renegades opener Shaun Marsh once again shined for his team with the willow and lifted them to 166/6 when all the other batters relatively failed to deliver.

Marsh smashed 87 off 48 balls laced up with five humungous sixes in a New Year’s Day clash, which was reduced to 17 overs-per-side due to rain.

The outstanding knock also helped Marsh climb the top of the run-scoring charts in this tournament with 233. He has surpassed Thunder captain Ferguson who has 208 runs in the competition.

Apart from Marsh, all-rounder Mohammad Nabi also made valuable contribution down the order with 33 off 24 deliveries including three maximums and a four.

For Thunder, medium-pacer Nathan McAndrew was the most successful bowler, as he picked up three wickets for 41 in his quota of 4 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

