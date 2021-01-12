Virender Sehwag, Wasim Jaffer mercilessly troll Ricky Ponting for his wrong prediction; the Aussie responds

Sehwag and Jaffer mocked Ponting for his failed prediction in the SCG Test.

India saved the Test on the final day to script a memorable draw.

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting has been trolled heavily after his prediction concerning India’s second innings proved wrong on Monday.

In a Q/A session run by 7cricket, Ponting, while answering a query, said that India would not cross 200 runs in the fourth innings.

Ponting had made his prediction as Australia already had a huge total to defend (at that time, Australia had a lead of 310 runs). However, the heroics of Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara didn’t let that happen.

The pair put together a match-saving partnership of 148 runs for the fourth wicket. Pant smashed a brilliant 97 off just 118 balls, while Pujara scored 77 from 205 balls.

Though Aussie bowlers removed the duo, but Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin’s gritty show ended all possible hopes of the hosts as India scripted a miraculous draw.

310 ahead at the moment, but I honestly think India won't make 200 in the second innings #AskRicky https://t.co/jLh01HCV7P — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 10, 2021

Ponting’s unsuccessful prediction didn’t go down well with many fans including ex-Indian cricketers – Virender Sehwag and Wasim Jaffer.

Both Sehwag and Jaffer trolled the former Australia skipper for his failed calculation. Sehwag came up with a picture of Pant and Ponting during IPL 2020, where the Indian wicketkeeper was seen making fun of his Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach.

On the other hand, Jaffer put out a funny meme, which stated: ‘the best time to delete this tweet was immediately after sending it, the second-best time is now’.

After the massive trolling, Ponting responded and said that the pitch had not deteriorated as much as he had expected. He also praised Pant for his aggressive approach.

“So much for the prediction of India scoring under 200, this pitch hasn’t deteriorated anywhere near what I was expecting. Like the way Rishabh Pant’s playing, it’s the perfect approach to take in these conditions. And now it’s game on,” Ponting wrote on the microblogging website.