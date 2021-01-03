BBL 10 – WATCH: Dawid Malan’s six lands into a beer glass; the old man refuses to return ball

An old man refused to return ball after Dawid Malan's six landed into his glass of beer.

Malan slammed 75 off 56 balls for Hurricanes in their emphatic win over Melbourne Stars.

England’s Dawid Malan scored his first half-century in the ongoing BBL on Saturday as Hobart Hurricanes beat Melbourne Stars by 21 runs despite Glenn Maxwell’s fireworks.

Malan – the World No. 1 batsman in T20 internationals – smashed a 56-ball 75 in his third innings for Hurricanes as they posted 164/5 on the board in their stipulated overs.

During his knock, Malan hoicked one of the deliveries from Stars seamer Lance Morris high over the leg-side boundary, where a fan dropped the initial catch.

Luckily, the thirsty older man’s plastic glass did the trick instead, with the white leather nestling safely in the vessel. The punter then ignored Stars fielder Sam Rainbird’s attempt to retrieve the ball and waved him off.

The man then drank his beer along with the ball inside his glass and hammed it up for the adoring crowd before eventually returning the ball.

Here’s the video:

Later in the match, Stars were reduced to 40/3 inside six overs, only for Maxwell (70 off 37) to turn the game in his side’s favour with five sixes and six fours.

Stars were 107/3 in 12 overs, needing only 58 runs from 48 balls, but soon Nicholas Pooran (14) was dismissed by Scott Boland (3/25) and then Maxwell holed out off Johan Botha (1/18) at the start of the 14th over.

Stars collapsed thereafter, managing only 31 runs in their last seven overs as the Stars bowling attack, led by Boland and Nathan Ellis (2/11) restricted them to 143/9.