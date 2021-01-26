WATCH: Dinesh Chandimal throws away his wicket after Joe Root sledges him in Galle Test

England skipper Joe Root was caught on the stump mic sledging Sri Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal.

England defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in the second Test at Galle.

A hilarious moment took place during Sri Lanka vs England second Test at the Galle International Stadium on Monday. England captain Joe Root sledged his counterpart Dinesh Chandimal in the post-lunch session on Day 4 and the latter just threw away his wicket on the very next ball and now the video is going viral on social media.

Chandimal was dismissed after scoring only 9 runs off 6 balls as Sri Lanka suffered an embarrassing collapse in their second innings. Dom Bess and Jack Leach picked up 4 wickets apiece to help England bundle out the hosts for a paltry 126 and set up a comfortable win for the visiting side.

While chasing down the target of 164 in their second essay, England got off to a shaky start losing opener Zak Crawley on 13 before Dominic Sibley (56) and Jonny Bairstow (29) added a 45-run partnership for the second wicket. Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttle then hit a 48-ball 46 to take England over the finish line, helping his team in registering a dominant 2-0 series win.

England had earlier defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the two-match series-opener which was played at the same venue.

Here’s the video: