WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah does an Anil Kumble in the nets ahead of England series

Posted On / /
Jasprit Bumrah, Anil Kumble (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • Jasprit Bumrah tried to emulate Anil Kumble's bowling action at the nets.

  • Bumrah bowled some googlies in Kumble style.

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is known for his toe crushing yorkers and sharp bouncers, was on Saturday seen emulating the bowling action of former Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble at the nets in Chennai and the 27-year-old pretty much nailed it.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Twitter handle has shared a video where Bumrah can be seen rolling his arms over and emulating spin legend Kumble. At the same time, the BCCI also came up with a video compilation of a few bowling spells of ‘Jumbo’ from the early 2000s.

Bumrah has recovered from the abdominal strain due to which he missed the last game of the recently-concluded Test series against Australia. He will next be seen in action in the upcoming four-match Test series against England, beginning on February 5 in Chennai.

Anil Kumble’s cricketing career

The Karnataka-born has 619 Test scalps to his name. He is the third-highest wicket-taker in red-ball cricket after Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Aussie spin wizard Shane Warne (709) respectively. Kumble had bid adieu to international cricket in 2008. He is currently a commentator/analyst and head coach of Kings XI Punjab in the IPL.

TAGS: , ,

CATEGORY: Jasprit Bumrah, Video

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.