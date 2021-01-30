WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah does an Anil Kumble in the nets ahead of England series

Jasprit Bumrah tried to emulate Anil Kumble's bowling action at the nets.

Bumrah bowled some googlies in Kumble style.

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is known for his toe crushing yorkers and sharp bouncers, was on Saturday seen emulating the bowling action of former Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble at the nets in Chennai and the 27-year-old pretty much nailed it.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Twitter handle has shared a video where Bumrah can be seen rolling his arms over and emulating spin legend Kumble. At the same time, the BCCI also came up with a video compilation of a few bowling spells of ‘Jumbo’ from the early 2000s.

We have all seen @Jaspritbumrah93's fiery yorkers and sharp bouncers. Here’s presenting a never-seen-before version of the fast bowler. Boom tries to emulate the legendary @anilkumble1074's bowling action and pretty much nails it! pic.twitter.com/wLmPXQGYgC — BCCI (@BCCI) January 30, 2021

Bumrah has recovered from the abdominal strain due to which he missed the last game of the recently-concluded Test series against Australia. He will next be seen in action in the upcoming four-match Test series against England, beginning on February 5 in Chennai.

Anil Kumble’s cricketing career

The Karnataka-born has 619 Test scalps to his name. He is the third-highest wicket-taker in red-ball cricket after Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Aussie spin wizard Shane Warne (709) respectively. Kumble had bid adieu to international cricket in 2008. He is currently a commentator/analyst and head coach of Kings XI Punjab in the IPL.