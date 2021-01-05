WATCH: Kane Williamson gets a standing ovation after his double century against Pakistan

Kane Williamson slammed his fourth-double century in Test cricket on Tuesday.

The Kiwi skipper departed after scoring 238 runs.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson notched up his fourth Test double-ton while Henry Nicholls and Daryl Mitchell smashed centuries in the second and final Test against Pakistan in Christchurch on Tuesday.

Williamson scored 238 and added a marathon 369-run stand for the fourth wicket with Nicholls, who made 157.

Captain Kane then allowed Mitchell to complete his maiden Test hundred before declaring their first innings on 659 for 6.

The Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan, who were bundled out for 297 in their first innings, finished Day 3 on 8/1, still trailing by 354 runs and staring at an innings defeat.

Williamson’s double hundred applauded by the Kiwi spectators

Currently the No. 1 ranked Test batsman, Williamson took a single off Shaheen Afridi to equal Brendon McCullum’s record of four Test double-hundreds by a New Zealander.

Williamson shook hands with his partner Kyle Jamieson and raised the bat towards the dressing room in a muted celebration.

After batting for more than nine hours at the Hagley Oval, Williamson played a tired shot and departed with scores of 251, 129, 21 and 238 in his last four Test innings.

Here’s the video: