WATCH: Naseem Shah’s hilarious words caught on stump mic during the NZ vs PAK Christchurch Test

Naseem Shah and Mohammad Abbas got involved in a funny conversation in the 2nd Test.

At the end of Day 2, New Zealand have reached 286/3.

The final Test of the two-match series between New Zealand and Pakistan began on Sunday (January 03) at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Put in to bat first; the visiting got bundled out on 297 in 83.5 overs. Former leader Azhar Ali was the top highlight of Pakistan batting as he scored a tremendous 93-run knock while stand-in skipper Mohammad Rizwan brought up a crucial half-century (61).

Faheem Ashraf and Zafar Gohar also made valuable contributions with 48 and 34 runs respectively.

Apart from the decent batting display by the abovementioned players, there was another Pakistani cricketer who grabbed limelight during the innings. It was none other than Naseem Shah, who was spotted suggesting number 11 batsman Mohammad Abbas to give him a quick single in order to score some runs.

Naseem was caught on stump mic conveying the message to his partner that all the responsibility is now on his shoulders to score runs. Naseem also added that he would be on the receiving end of backlash if Abbas doesn’t give him strike soon.

“Abbas bhai, Abbas bhai, aapko pata bhi hai sari zimedaari mere uper hai. Single karna hai warna daant par jayegi (Abbas brother, you know all the responsibility is on me now. You have to take a single else you will get scolded in dressing room),” said Naseem.

Here is the video:

Williamson scored 24th Test century

On Day 2, New Zealand started the proceedings and were reduced to 71/3 in 30 overs. Tom Latham scored 30 while Tom Blundell was dismissed for 16. Similarly, Ross Taylor also fell cheaply on 12 runs.

Then, Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson and middle-order batsman Henry Nicholls took charge and completely dominated the entire day.

Williamson reached to his second century of the ongoing series after he smashed a boundary off Ashraf in the 72nd over. It was the third hundred for Williamson in this summer and 24th overall.

On the other hand, Nicholls showed good signs with the willow after scoring another half-ton in the longest format. At stumps, the hosts reached 286/3 in 85 overs with Williamson is batting on 112 and Nicholls on 89.