WATCH: Mackenzie Harvey takes a jaw dropping catch to dismiss Alex Hales in BBL 2020-21

Mackenzie Harvey displayed superb fielding in Thunder vs Renegades clash.

Thunder won the match by seven runs through DLS method.

The 22nd match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 held between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunder where the latter won the contest through Duckworth Lewis Stern (DLS) method in a rain-affected clash.

Apart from the showers, one more thing, which grabbed the maximum eyeballs was youngster Mackenzie Harvey, who took an absolute blinder to dismiss explosive batsman Alex Hales.

It all happened in the fourth over of Thunder’s chase bowled by Mitchell Perry, when Hales, who was looking dangerous with 45 runs off just 18 balls, cut the outside off-stump delivery towards point region.

Harvey threw himself to his left with both hands in the air and plucked a mid-air sensation. Harvey also made sure the white leather didn’t pop out when he fell onto the ground.

The amazing catch took everyone by surprise, including the on-air commentators’ Mark Howard and Adam Gilchrist, who couldn’t control themselves to shower praiseworthy comments on the youngster.

“What a catch! Catch of the tournament that is,” said Howard.

“Harvey dives. Perry gets his first wicket, and that is an absolute top draw performance,” said Gilchrist.

“What a catch. Mackenzie Harvey. You cannot get sick and tired of watching that,” he added.

Here is the video:

Mackenzie Harvey will never forget New Year's Day 2021 #GETONRED pic.twitter.com/uGfM0Z650n — Melbourne Renegades (@RenegadesBBL) January 1, 2021

Thunder climbs to the top spot in standings

After winning the toss, Thunder captain Callum Ferguson asked Renegades to bat first. His decision paid off well as Thunder’s bowling unit reduced Renegades to 58/3 in 6.3 overs.

Then, Shaun Marsh and Mohammad Nabi came for the team’s rescue. Both the batters stitched a vital stand of 90 runs for the fourth wicket before Marsh was dismissed on a well-made 87 off 48 deliveries.

The veteran left-handed batsman smashed five fours and as many sixes. On the other hand, Nabi contributed 33 from 24 balls to help Renegades reach 166/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, Thunder made 117/2 in 12 overs before rain halted the proceedings. Usman Khawaja remained unbeaten on 48 off 34 balls while Hales slammed a quickfire 19-ball 45. In the end, Thunder claimed their fifth consecutive win to go to the top of the table.