WATCH – Mohammed Siraj bamboozles Pat Cummins after his delivery hit the crack and deviate sharply

Mohammed Siraj landed the ball on the crack to puzzle Pat Cummins on Day 4.

Siraj bagged his maiden fifer in the Gabba Test.

There is no doubt that batting on Day 4 and Day 5 is arguably the most difficult time for stroke makers. The cracks on the pitch get open up, and the variable bounce factor also comes into play. In these circumstances, chasing down the target becomes an uphill task.

A similar thing was noticed on Day 4 of the Gabba Test in Brisbane which had some variable bounce on offer for the seamers. During the second of innings of Australia, some deliveries kept low, and some took off after pitching.

One delivery completely surprised Pat Cummins when Mohammed Siraj bowled a short of a length ball, which nipped back sharply after pitching at the crack. The ball hit Cummins on his lower right arm when he was trying to block the delivery.

Here is the video:

Cracks on Gabba will play on batsman’s mind: Siraj

Siraj shined with the ball on Day 4 of the Gabba Test as he went on to earn his maiden five-wicket haul. While speaking in the virtual press conference, Siraj cautioned about the cracks on the Gabba surface and said it would be on batsman’s mind.

“When they bowl, obviously there will be some confusion, it will play in the mind of the batsmen that there are cracks on the pitch, but our batsmen are prepared for this. We will come to know only tomorrow,” said Siraj.

Siraj claimed a fifer including the prized wicket of Steve Smith. The right-armer bowled a short delivery to get rid of the former Aussie skipper. Siraj spoke about the Smith’s dismissal and rated it as his favourite among the 13 wickets in the series.

“In the whole series, I feel it would be Steve Smith’s wicket; there was extra bounce from the area where I thought I would get it. He is the best batsmen in the world, and it gave me a lot of confidence, also the wicket of Marnus (Labuschagne), it boosted my confidence,” added Siraj.