WATCH – ‘Oh No’: Jason Roy shouts after playing an innovative scoop against Hobart Hurricanes in BBL 10

Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone propelled Scorchers to 9-wicket win over Hurricanes.

Roy's scoop off Scott Boland grabbed the maximum eyeballs.

Perth Scorchers’ scintillating form continued in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) as they demolished Hobart Hurricanes by 9 wickets at Optus Stadium on Tuesday.

The all-English duo of Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone at the top of the order made a mockery of the 140-run target by adding 123 runs for the opening wicket.

In particular, Roy was explosive with the bat, smashing an unbeaten 74 in a classy ‘Player of the Match’ knock which was laced with seven fours and three sixes.

Livingstone scored his first half-century of the season, a 39-ball 54 to be the perfect foil for his opening partner.

After opting to bat first, Hurricanes’ D’Arcy Short (54) and Tim David (31 not out) attempted to get them going, but a superb bowling performance throughout the innings from Scorchers meant the visitors could only post 139/5 on the board.

Roy’s innovative shot

In the 12th over of Scorchers’ innings, Roy scooped a Scott Boland delivery from the off-side to deep backward for a maximum.

The batsman seemed to be unaware of the fielder near the boundary and, therefore, shouted ‘Oh No’ soon after hitting the ball.

"Oh no!" 🤭 Jason Roy might not have seen fine-leg deep… but put it over his head anyway! A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/0tqhIM0agD — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2021

Scorchers will next take on Sydney Sixers in 41st Match of BBL 10 on Saturday.